2021 September 21 09:37

MABUX: Global bunker market turned into downward trend on Sep 21

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) did not have firm trend on September 20:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 474.11 (-2.46)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 570.98 (-2.87)

MGO - USD/MT – 668.26 (+1.21)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region –declined on September 21: 1049.07 USD / MT (minus 6.18 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 445.07 (USD 604 / MT as of September 20), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by 8.18 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of September 20, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three ports out of four: in Rotterdam - plus $ 1 (unchanged), in Singapore - plus $ 35 (plus $ 38 the day before), in Fujairah - plus $ 43 (plus $ 46). In Houston, 380 HSFO was underestimated by minus $ 12 (minus $ 13).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was also overpriced on September 20 at three ports out of four selected: in Rotterdam - plus $ 4 (unchanged from the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 4 (unchanged), in Fujairah - plus $ 4 (no change). In Houston, this fuel was underestimated by minus $ 4 (minus $ 6). VLSFO prices at all selected ports remained steady.



As per MABUX MBP / DBP Index, MGO LS remained the only fuel that was underestimated on September 20 in all selected ports. Underpriced ratio for MGO LS was registered as: in Rotterdam - minus $ 32 (minus $ 31), minus $ 43 (minus $ 35) in Singapore, minus $ 31 (minus $ 22) in Fujairah and minus $ 11 (minus $ 12) in Houston. The growth of MGO LS underestimation margins was recorded in Singapore by plus $ 8 and in Fujairah by plus $ 9.



We expect global bunker prices to decline today: 380 HSFO – minus 6-10 USD/MT, VLSFO – minus 7-12 USD/MT, MGO LS – minus 4-12 USD/MT.



