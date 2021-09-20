2021 September 20 18:07

FSG to build RoRo vessel with LNG propulsion for Australian company SeaRoad

The Tasmanian-based Australian shipping company, SeaRoad, and German shipbuilding yard, Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG), have finalised the purchase contract for a RoRo vessel with LNG propulsion, according to Flensburger's release.

Work on the contracted RoRo vessel with a length of 210 metres and a width of 29.30 metres will start in Flensburg in winter 2021/2022 (Europe). Delivery to SeaRoad has been agreed for the last quarter of 2023. The vessel will have 3,792 lane metres available for the carriage of freight units, plus capacity for over 100 trade vehicles. A special requirement for the vessel is the capability to transport heavy cargo with a unit weight of up to 100 tonnes. The order now placed is worth more than 100 million euros. The funding partner for the project is the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

SeaRoad is already a familiar FSG customer. The first RoRo vessel “made in Flensburg”, the MS Searoad Mersey II joined the SeaRoad fleet in 2016. The second FSG-built vessel, MS Liekut, joined SeaRoad recently under a three-year charter agreement in April 2021.

The new RoRo vessel will operate on Bass Strait between Devonport, on the island of Tasmania, and Melbourne, Victoria on mainland Australia.

With its proven high-quality standards, the high efficiency of the LNG-powered vessel and the associated low operating costs, FSG has once again impressed SeaRoad.



Technical data of the RoRo vessel newbuilding 784 for SeaRoad (3D-Model: FSG):

Length: 210 metres

Width: 29.30 metres

Gross registered tonnage 43,100

Power main engines: 2 x 10,300 kilowatts

Deadweight: 12,183 tonnes

Speed: 22.50 knots

Cabins: 25 (27 berths)

Cargo capacities: 3,792 lane metres plus capacity for over 100 trade vehicles