2021 September 20 17:00

Rosmorrechflot estimates Russia’s demand for technical ships in 2025-2030 at over 800 units

Photo by IAA PortNews highest demand is for barges and anchor boats, buoy tenders, barges for deck cargo and pusher tugs

Russia’s demand for technical ships in 2025-2030 exceeds 800 units, Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) said at the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ organized by IAA PortNews and held today, 20 September 2021, as part of the NEVA Exhibition zero day programme. There is a demand for construction of 62 dredging ships of 250-700 cbm in capacity, 150 barges and anchor boats, 164 buoy tenders, 102 barges for deck cargo, 81 pusher tugs, 55 floating cranes, 53 survey ships, 34 ecological ships, 33 bunkering tankers, 30 guardships, 28 service launch units, 12 floating docks, 8 diving boats and 5 oil barges.



According to Rosmorrechflot, average age of technical fleet is 38.6 years with ships younger than 30 years accounting for just 19% of the total number, younger than 40 years old – 36.8 %, younger than 50 years old – 28.8%, over 50 year old – 15%.



“The priority for technical fleet designing and construction comes from the demand of basin authorities to replace ships which are to be written off by 2025 with new ones needed for the navigation seasons of 2025-2030”, said Konstantin Anisimov.

Related link:

4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ kicked off in Saint-Petersburg >>>>