2021 September 17 15:46

Port of Melbourne CEO announces retirement

Brendan Bourke, CEO of Port of Melbourne has announced his retirement, according to the company's release. Mr Bourke joined the Port as CEO in 2016, just after the awarding of the 50 year port lease to the Port of Melbourne Group (PoM).

Since that time, Mr Bourke has led significant programs and projects including the Port Development Strategy that outlines how the port will adapt to growth over the next 30 years. Under Mr Bourke’s leadership, PoM also delivered a port rail strategy that will provide a new on-port rail terminal to grow the volume of containers that move by rail, managed investments of over $370m and worked with many port stakeholders to ensure that the port remains the biggest container and general cargo port in Australia.

Mr Bourke was instrumental in improving organisational operations and strengthening the approach to safety by implementing the Port’s Integrated Management System which includes four ISO certifications covering: Asset Management, Environmental Management, Occupational Health and Safety, and Quality Management Systems. Mr Bourke also made staff engagement a priority, improving year on year through his leadership to receive recognition as a Top 10 Best Employer by leading human capital firm Kincentric.

The PoM Board announced that Mr Saul Cannon has been appointed as the new CEO at PoM and will start on 15 November 2021. Saul is currently the CFO at Toll Group and has extensive senior leadership and relevant industry experience.