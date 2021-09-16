2021 September 16 11:24

DOF Group announces new contracts in Brazil

Skandi Botafogo, (AHTS 180 t BP) has been awarded a 3-year contract with Petrobras to operate as AHTS with startup in 4[th] quarter 2021 and 500 optional days to be mutually agreed.

Skandi Amazonas, (AHTS 21,000) has been awarded a 1-year extension on a contract with Petrobras until September 2022.



The DOF Group

DOF Group is a global team of skilled professionals who, combined with a fleet of state-of-the-art, purpose-built vessels, provide services to the Oil and Gas industry across the entire offshore life cycle.