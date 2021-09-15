2021 September 15 10:58

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 8M’2021 fell by 2% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-August 2021, the port of handled 6,912,200 tonnes of cargo, down 2%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 15% to 701,900 tonnes including 282,500 tonnes of coal (-3%) and 395,500 tonnes of other cargoes (-21%).

Handling of dry loose cargo declined by 1% to 2,338,200 tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 12% to 801,800 tonnes, handling of timber increased by 14% to 29,300 tonnes.

The port also handled 705,800 cargo carried by ferries (-2%) and 985,800 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-39%) including 275,000 tonnes of oil products (-63%), 279,400 tonnes of crude oil (-24%), 400,200 tonnes of food cargo (-12%) and 31,200 tonnes of chemicals (-33%).

The port’s container throughput surged by 74%, year-on-year, to 282,410 TEUs.

In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.