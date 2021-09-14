2021 September 14 18:06

ABP and DB Cargo UK win the Rail Freight Group’s award for Customer Care

ABP and DB Cargo UK jointly won the prestigious award for Customer Care at the Rail Freight Group (RFG)’s annual awards last week, on Thursday 9th September 2021, in recognition of their success in completing a truly innovative rail freight solution for one of their biggest customers, Mini, which is owned by BMW.



The RFG Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and commitment from partners across the UK’s rail freight sector. ABP and DB Cargo UK have won in this wide-reaching category, which recognises companies who have demonstrated excellent performance in the overall delivery of customer service. The judges were looking for a winner who clearly demonstrated not only an in-depth understanding of its customers’ needs but also a genuine commitment to serving those needs.

In January 2020, Mini informed DB Cargo UK and ABP that, due to higher customer demand from the Far East, it planned to increase volumes in Southampton’s Eastern Docks from its Oxford production plant. Therefore, DB Cargo UK and ABP required a solution to this logistical challenge.

Further to months of planning and preparations by teams from all parties, and an investment of £300,000 from ABP in the development of the infrastructure at its Port of Southampton, Mini cars were able to be run into the Western Docks by rail. By working together, ABP and DB Cargo UK created a cost-effective solution, that minimised any disruption to Mini’s supply chain, and reduced carbon emissions by 200 tonnes per annum.

The new rail freight solution, which has already grown to five services per week, has delivered both economic and environmental benefits for the customer, as well as unlocking new capacity and additional opportunities for ABP’s Western Docks at its Port of Southampton.