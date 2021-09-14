2021 September 14 13:57

ICTSI Pakistan hits 10 million TEU milestone

Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s subsidiary at the Port of Karachi, recently marked a milestone with the handling of its 10-millionth TEU since commencing operations in 2002, according to the company's release.

A widely recognized organization, PICT is a regular recipient of accolades from prestigious corporate forums due to the company’s reliable services and exceptional operation. It has ranked among the top 25 companies at the Pakistan Stock Exchange five times, topped the Corporate Excellence Awards for the past consecutive years, and has been recognized for adherence to industry best management practices.



PICT has surpassed the 10 million-TEU mark 19 years after starting operations at the Port of Karachi



ABOUT PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL

Operating Berths 6 to 9 at the East Wharf of the Karachi Port, Pakistan International Container Terminal is the preferred terminal for the Indian subcontinent trade routes. The common-use terminal offers excellent connections to Central Asia, Afghanistan, and the Western China hinterlands.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.