Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
Exports rose by 27%
In January-August 2021, port Kavkaz handled 21,032 million tonnes of cargo (-11%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 8%, year-on-year, to 9.525 million tonnes.
Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 27% to 1.39 million tonnes, imports – by 14% to 37,000 tonnes, while short-sea traffic fell by 16% to 9.976 million tonnes.
Coal handling surged 2.6 times to 1.39 million tonnes. Handling of grain declined by 5% to 11.319 million tonnes. Handling of oil products fell by 7%, year-on-year, to 6.302 million tonnes, sulphur – by 45% to 1.699 million tonnes.
Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 46% to 96,500 tonnes.
The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 28%, year-on-year, to 3,278 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.
