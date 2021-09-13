2021 September 13 18:30

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Amphitrite with BG Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Amphitrite, according to the company's release. The gross charter rate is US$27,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 15, 2022 up to maximum December 15, 2022. The charter commenced earlier today.

The “Amphitrite” is a 98,697 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

The employment of “Amphitrite” is anticipated to generate approximately US$10.58 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). The Company also expects to take delivery of one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel by the end of February 2022. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the one vessel not yet delivered, is approximately 4.6 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.49 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.