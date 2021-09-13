2021 September 13 14:03

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 8M’2021 fell by 1.4%

Freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka in January-August fell by 1.4 % to 9.8 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.

In the reporting period export cargo volume was down 3.6% to 7.34 million tonnes including 1,8 million tonnes of paper (+17.2%), 1.17 million tonnes of wood pulp (+4.4%), 1.06 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-34%) and 1.65 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+21.1%).

Handling of imports rose by 6% to 2.4 million tonnes including 791,994 tonnes of ran wood (+46.2%), 527,412 tonnes of general cargo (-0.5%), 641,994 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-14.4%) and 232,514 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-5.6%).



The port’s transit traffic fell by 9.7% to 2.7 million tonnes, coastal traffic dropped by 33.1% to 46,518 tonnes.

Container throughput rose by 1.3% to 411,916 TEUs.

Vessel traffic was down 4.8% to 1,584 units.



The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2020, the port handled 14.84 million tonnes of cargo.