2021 September 13 14:30

Ecochlor’s Filterless EcoOne™ & EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS receives IMO Type Approval

Ecochlor®, Inc. has announced to receive IMO BWMS Code Type Approval for its EcoOne™ and EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMSs from the Norwegian Maritime Authority, according to the company's release.

This certification is an amendment to Ecochlor’s existing BWMS Type Approval and is in accordance with the recent and more stringent standards set by IMO Resolution MEPC.300 (72), Code for Approval of Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS Code).

As predicted at the launch, in September 2021 Ecochlor received IMO BWMS Code Type Approval for these systems and are on track to get USCG Type Approval by the end of the year. During the certification process, the EcoOne™ BWMS was tested extensively to ensure that it works effectively as a single-step system using chlorine dioxide (ClO2) treatment technology, without a filter and in all operating conditions in brackish and marine waters.

DNV was the independent laboratory (IL) and took overall responsibility for the entire process of evaluation, inspection, testing and submission of all type approval applications for the system. Land-based biological efficacy tests were undertaken by the Golden Bear Research Center (GBRC) in California, USA.

The Shipboard tests, undertaken by DHI as sub-laboratory, were completed to test the biological efficacy and related shipboard operational performance of the EcoOne™ BWMS on board commercial vessels. This testing was performed on two vessels owned by Maran Tankers, a VLCC and an Aframax, during their typical voyages.

Ecochlor has long been recognized as a leader in the BWM industry with one of the simplest and easiest to use systems available in the market. With this approval, Ecochlor now offers three different BWMS products:

* Ecochlor® BWMS (filtration and ClO2): Vessels operating this system can operate anywhere in the world with no restrictions to temperature, salinity or turbidity.

* EcoOne™ BWMS (ClO2 alone): Vessels operating this system can operate anywhere in marine and brackish waters (≥1PSU) with no restrictions on temperature or turbidity

* EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS (Dual mode filtration and ClO2 or ClO2 alone): This option allows operation either with or without a filter allowing shipowners the flexibility of unrestricted operation globally but with the convenience of a no-filter system. Each of these systems relies on the same core ClO2 technology, which offers very distinct advantages over other ballast water disinfection techniques.

About Ecochlor:

Ecochlor, Inc. was founded in 2001 to provide a simple, reliable, cost-effective, easy to use ballast water management system for the maritime industry. From the first ballast operation and every one thereafter, Ecochlor technicians analyze data to ensure system operability – currently 98% of Ecochlor’s installed systems are operational. Ecochlor’s renowned post installation Service and Chemical Resupply Team are sent on board approximately twice a year for chemical resupply and to support the ship’s crew in training and equipment maintenance; this comprehensive service offers shipowners the “best in class” global service they need for BWMS compliance for the life of the vessel. Drawing on 20 years of experience in the BWMS market, Ecochlor continues to expand and diversify through our “Green Marine” platform in collaboration with innovative maritime business providers.