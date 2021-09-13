2021 September 13 12:49

Katoen Natie invests 10 million euros towards expansion in Estonia

Katoen Natie, a global provider of engineering and logistics services, expanded its logistics centre in the industrial park of Muuga Harbor, investing 10 million euros towards the construction of a new warehouse building to service the increased business volumes.



According to Katoen Natie chairman, Mr. Fernand Huts, the 10,000-square-meter extension of the terminal in the free trade zone of Muuga Harbor will increase the volume of goods handled, expand the range of logistics services, and the customer portfolio.

With the new building, Katoen Natiel now has 63,300 square meters of warehouse space in Muuga Harbor. The total sum of investments made by the logistics company in Estonia now exceeds 50 million euros. As a result, the company owns modern warehouses, 70 wagons and other special-purpose equipment to handle, store and provide full range of logistical services for petrochemicals, commodities and consumer goods.



According to Margus Vihman, Member of the Management Board and Commercial Manager of the Port of Tallinn, the expansion of international companies such as Katoen Natie proves that Estonia and Tallinn Port industrial parks are the best place for companies focused on trade in the region.



Muuga Harbor is the largest and deepest cargo port in Estonia, with direct sea, land, and rail transport connections. In addition, Muuga Harbor is the only Estonian port connecting container lines and the most modern container terminal in the Baltics.



About Katoen Natie



Katoen Natie is a company founded in 1854 that has grown over the years to become one of the world's largest providers of integrated engineering and logistics services. The company has 180 logistics platforms in 38 countries on five continents. The number of employees has grown to 13,500, and the global warehouse volume exceeds 5 million square meters. Katoen Natie provides logistics and engineering services to industries such as consumer goods, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, food and feed, general cargo, and soft goods.



Katoen Natie Estonia is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Katoen Natie Group, which has long-term experience in handling cocoa beans, cocoa semi-finished products, raw coffee, and petrochemical products. Katoen Natie Estonia has 65 logistics specialists on its team.



The company owns and operates a 63,300 square meter warehouse in Muuga Harbor, which provides customers with a comprehensive logistics service: from receipt of goods on arrival, port transportation, storage, sampling, mixing, processing, monitoring, and analysis to delivery to end-users in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Katoen Natie Estonia also offers unique chemical-free organic processing of agricultural products in its controlled atmosphere premises.