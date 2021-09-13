-
2021 September 13 10:49
Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 8M’2021 rose by 10.7% YoY
In January-August 2021, port Shanghai (China) handled 362 million tonnes of cargo, up 10.7%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in January-May totaled 30.96 million TEUs, up 11.3%.
In 2020, the port of Shanghai handled 510.2 million tonnes.
