    Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 8M’2021 rose by 10.7% YoY

    In January-August 2021, port Shanghai (China) handled 362 million tonnes of cargo, up 10.7%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in January-May totaled 30.96 million TEUs, up 11.3%.

    In 2020, the port of Shanghai handled 510.2 million tonnes.

2021 September 13

18:30 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Amphitrite with BG Shipping
18:04 Maersk Canada targets landside logistics asset with new Vancouver facility to solve North American supply chain woes
17:54 ABS awards world’s first SUSTAIN notation to SBM Offshore’s Liza Unity FPSO
17:51 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 8M’2021 dropped by 16.3%
17:30 Lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews, to leave for sea trials in October 2021
17:04 EDP to construct a green hydrogen pilot plant in Pecém Industrial and Port Complex to start production in 2022
16:25 Ruscon successfully completed delivery of another batch of oversized products to Turkey for the Akkuyu NPP
16:04 ABS granted AIP for VARD’s next generation offshore patrol vessel
15:48 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:31 New class requirements for cable transits call for action among shipyards and owners of ships and offshore units
15:14 APM Terminals boosts reefer service capabilities at Bahrain port
14:59 First lock through operations held at Sheksna hydrosystem’s Lock No 7 after reconstruction
14:52 North America’s first all-electric car ferries depart Damen Shipyards Galati for Ontario, Canada
14:30 Ecochlor’s Filterless EcoOne™ & EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS receives IMO Type Approval
14:03 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 8M’2021 fell by 1.4%
13:02 Wärtsilä to support Hudong-Zhonghua and ABS to develop IMO2050 CII-Ready LNG carrier
12:49 Katoen Natie invests 10 million euros towards expansion in Estonia
12:24 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-August 2021 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for ConocoPhillips’ Tommeliten Alpha development
11:15 Awind selects MacGregor for two Offshore Wind Service Vessels
10:49 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 8M’2021 rose by 10.7% YoY
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker market may turn into slight upward evolution on Sep 13
10:05 Port of Liepaja eight-month volumes rose by 8.6%
09:42 Oil prices show a slight increase
09:27 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-August 2021 rose by 7.7% YoY
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of September 10

2021 September 12

15:13 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels”
14:38 Carnival Cruise Line to provide Carnival Glory to support New Orleans recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
13:21 Vard Electro signs two new contracts with Simon Møkster Shipping
12:37 VALUE MARITIME announces installation of the world’s first onboard CO₂ capture and storage unit on an operational vessel
11:13 Launch of ABS-Classed Jiangnan Bluebonnet VLEC

2021 September 11

14:08 Goeyvaerts orders two Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to meet growing rental demand
12:56 Hapag Lloyd's container ship refueled with LNG at Calandkanaal
11:26 GTT launches a new 'Smart Shipping' solution
10:41 Pilbara Ports' freight volume fell to nearly 60 million tonnes in August

2021 September 10

18:03 ABP signs new 10-year agreement with Island Steel at Newport
17:49 ACI’s European Environmental Ports Conference 2020 to be held on 3-4 May in Rotterdam
17:11 dship Carriers expands its fleet by two further vessels
16:57 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Houston with Koch
16:38 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2021 rose by 1.6% Y-o-Y
16:00 ЕРС contract signed for natural gas liquefaction plant within Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga
15:37 Offshore energy underwriters should welcome a low carbon future, says IUMI
14:56 Traffic on Vykhodnoy-Lavna railway section and Lavna terminal to be launched in December 2023
14:25 Inflow of water to Volga-Kama cascade is near its historical minimum
14:03 Royal IHC delivers its latest subsea trenching vehicle ‘Hi-Traq'
13:58 Keppel delivers Guyana's second FPSO
13:22 Sevmorput to make at least three voyages to transport fish between Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok in navigation season of 2022
13:04 SFL agrees to acquire three Suezmax tankers
12:03 Volvo Penta and Danfoss Editron power two hybrid CTVs in the ultimate sea trial
11:36 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet went to sea to perform tasks within Zapad-2021 exercises
11:01 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 11.3% to 807,704 TEU in August 2021
10:35 30 fishing ships of various types to be built over second phase of investment quotas project
10:10 CMA CGM makes the decision to stop all spot rate increases
10:00 RUB 52 billion to be invested in Fish Port project over three-four years
09:38 Oil prices rise driven by news from China
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 9
08:27 MABUX: Global bunker market is in a stable state on Sep 10

2021 September 9

18:17 Too soon for optimism in the ocean hull insurance sector, reports IUMI
17:36 APM Terminals Callao to provide oxygen plant to the Callao Regional Government
17:09 Russia diversifies sales geography of its fish products