2021 September 13 10:49

Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 8M’2021 rose by 10.7% YoY

In January-August 2021, port Shanghai (China) handled 362 million tonnes of cargo, up 10.7%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in January-May totaled 30.96 million TEUs, up 11.3%.



In 2020, the port of Shanghai handled 510.2 million tonnes.