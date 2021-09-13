-
2021 September 13 09:42
Oil prices show a slight increase
Oil prices rose by 0.29-0.36%
As of 13 September 2021, 07:58 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 0.29% higher at $73.13 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) October futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.36% to $69.97 a barrel.
Global oil prices are showing a moderate increase this morning.
