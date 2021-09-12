2021 September 12 12:37

VALUE MARITIME announces installation of the world’s first onboard CO₂ capture and storage unit on an operational vessel

Value Maritime has developed an onboard CO₂ Capture and Storage solution for the Maritime Industry. A Capture Module captures CO₂ from the vessel’s exhaust and uses the CO₂ to charge a CO₂ Battery; a CO₂ storage facility on which CO₂ can be charged and discharged. The Capture module will be integrated in Value Maritime’s Filtree System; a small prefabricated, pre-installed, “plug and play” gas cleaning system. Value Maritime’s first CO₂ Capture Module and CO₂ Battery will be installed on Visser Shipping’s Nordica vessel October this year, making the Nordica the first vessel to capture and store CO₂ onboard of a vessel whilst in operation. The vessel will be operated by X-Press Feeders.



Value Maritime’s system is based on an innovative and patended technology to remove CO₂ from the vessels exhaust gas. The CO₂ is used to charge Value Maritime’s CO₂ Battery; an onboard storage facility which can charge and discharge CO₂ infinitely. The charged CO₂ Battery will be offloaded in ports and transported to CO₂ customers (eg agricultural sector) who “re-use” the CO₂. After CO₂ discharge, the CO₂ Battery returns to the vessel, to be recharged with CO₂; A 100% circular solution!



First onboard CO₂ Capture and Storage Facility worldwide



With the installation of Value Maritime’s CO₂ Capture Module and CO₂ Battery, Value Maritime is the first company worldwide to install a capture and storage facility onboard of a vessel in operation. Class Bureau Vertitas is involved in the relevant approval of the system. Value Maritime will start loading and offloading the CO₂ Batteries at the Rotterdam Short Sea Terminal to discharge the batteries at greenhouses in Rotterdam Area, who re-use the CO2 to grow their crops. Value Maritime expects to expand to additional locations shortly, amongst others Bremerhaven and Hamburg and will subsequently follow client’s request to set up CO₂infrastructure in any port that clients desire.



The CO₂ capture and onboard storage capabilities, developed by Value Maritime can be endless and the system could capture up to 100% of vessel’s CO₂ emissions, enabling a hugh impact on the vessel’s CO₂ footprint.



“ Installing the module will not only be beneficial for our clients, but ensures that the maritime industry can achieve its goals for 2050 in the short term.”



Christiaan Nijst, co-founder of Value Maritime.



Since the start of Value Maritime in 2017, the company has helped customers to achieve concrete savings in emissions and in euros. Thanks to their technology, the emission of sulfur oxides (SOx) in shipping has been reduced by 1.4k tonne and ships have avoided 85k tonne CO₂. Furthermore, the ultra-fine particle emission reduction is equal to 16k cars driving around the world and shipping companies saved € 10 million in fuel.



Value Maritime has currently equipped 12 vessels with a Filtree Unit with a current orderbook of 5, including one repeating order from Visser Shipping.



“We are satisfied with the Filtree Systems already installed on our vessels. With the additional CO2 capture solution, we can further improve our vessel’s sustainable footprint from day one, while preparing us for future environmental regulations,” says Douwe Visser, owner of Visser Shipping.



About VALUE MARITIME



Value Maritime is a young maritime technology company based in Rotterdam. With their patented Filtree System and CO₂ Battery together with their smart financial solutions, they offer shipping a lower ecological footprint and a higher return. Value Maritime consists of a team of experienced engineers and financial experts.



About Visser Shipping



Visser Shipping is incorporated in 1985 and started operating in inland waterways with main trade routes between the Netherlands and Germany. In 1995, the company bought their first seagoing vessel and year to date, they have 5 container vessels in their fleet. Visser Shipping is always looking for new innovative technologies to improve their vessels’s performance and currently have three of their vessels equiped with Value Maritime’s Filtree System from which one will be updated with the CO₂ Capture Module and CO₂ Batteries. Visser Shipping has one Filtree System on order.



About X-press Feeders



X-Press Feeders is the largest independent common container carrier (ie X-Press Feeders does not own, lease or operate containers) in the world with a rich corporate history since 1973. X-Press Feeders provides feeder services and operates a fleet of more than 110 vessels. They operate worldwide with offices in Singapore, Dubai, Mumbai, Barcelona, Hamburg and Panama.