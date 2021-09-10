2021 September 10 16:38

Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2021 rose by 1.6% Y-o-Y

The highest increase was registered in seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin

In January-August 2021, Russian seaports handled 552.75 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.6% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

In the reported period, handling of dry cargo totaled 274.15 million tonnes (+5.8%), liquid cargo – 278.6 million tonnes (-2.2%).

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 1.9% to 62.48 million tonnes including 19.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.1%) and 43.18 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.2%).



Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin rose by 1.6% to 165.58 million tonnes including 78.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.2%) and 87.58 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.9%).



Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 3.8% to 169.89 million tonnes including 74.91 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.5%) and 94.98 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.3%).



Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin fell by 13.7% to 4.83 million tonnes including 1,62 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-31.9%) and 3.21 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.3%).



Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 1.3% to 149.97 million tonnes including 100.32 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.1%) and 49.65 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-4.0%).