    Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2021 rose by 1.6% Y-o-Y

    The highest increase was registered in seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin

    In January-August 2021, Russian seaports handled 552.75 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.6% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

    In the reported period, handling of dry cargo totaled 274.15 million tonnes (+5.8%), liquid cargo – 278.6 million tonnes (-2.2%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 1.9% to 62.48 million tonnes including 19.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.1%) and 43.18 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.2%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin rose by 1.6% to 165.58 million tonnes including 78.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.2%) and 87.58 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.9%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 3.8% to 169.89 million tonnes including 74.91 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.5%) and 94.98 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.3%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin fell by 13.7% to 4.83 million tonnes including 1,62 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-31.9%) and 3.21 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.3%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 1.3% to 149.97 million tonnes including 100.32 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.1%) and 49.65 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-4.0%).

2021 September 10

16:00 ЕРС contract signed for natural gas liquefaction plant within Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga
15:37 Offshore energy underwriters should welcome a low carbon future, says IUMI
14:56 Traffic on Vykhodnoy-Lavna railway section and Lavna terminal to be launched in December 2023
14:25 Inflow of water to Volga-Kama cascade is near its historical minimum
14:03 Royal IHC delivers its latest subsea trenching vehicle ‘Hi-Traq'
13:58 Keppel delivers Guyana's second FPSO
13:22 Sevmorput to make at least three voyages to transport fish between Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok in navigation season of 2022
13:04 SFL agrees to acquire three Suezmax tankers
12:03 Volvo Penta and Danfoss Editron power two hybrid CTVs in the ultimate sea trial
11:36 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet went to sea to perform tasks within Zapad-2021 exercises
11:01 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 11.3% to 807,704 TEU in August 2021
10:35 30 fishing ships of various types to be built over second phase of investment quotas project
10:10 CMA CGM makes the decision to stop all spot rate increases
10:00 RUB 52 billion to be invested in Fish Port project over three-four years
09:38 Oil prices rise driven by news from China
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 9
08:27 MABUX: Global bunker market is in a stable state on Sep 10

2021 September 9

18:17 Too soon for optimism in the ocean hull insurance sector, reports IUMI
17:36 APM Terminals Callao to provide oxygen plant to the Callao Regional Government
17:09 Russia diversifies sales geography of its fish products
16:31 Gadot Belgium and DFDS to move containers by water in North Sea Port from now on
16:13 Abu Dhabi Ports and CMA CGM Group sign 35-year concession agreement
15:46 Seats for in-person participation in Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet Conference are limited
15:21 Rolls-Royce and Ferretti Group agree on sustainable course for new yachts with mtu hybrid and IMO III propulsion systems
14:52 MOL сoncludes 'Transition Loan' сontract for 2 LNG-fueled ferries
14:30 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard laid down ninth mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700
14:12 Port of Gulfport secures lease agreement with Ocean Aero
13:55 Rosmorport completed maintenance dredging at Vanino port
13:21 ABB containerized energy storage offers plug-in battery power for a wide range of ships
12:22 Wärtsilä advances carbon capture and storage in maritime as part of LINCCS consortium
12:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 36, 2021
11:29 GTMaritime reinforces maritime cybersecurity with enhanced GTDeploy software
11:20 Seanergy takes delivery of its 17th Capesize, M/V Worldship
10:26 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 9% in 8M’21
10:03 Q2 port freight stats highlight continued volatility
09:54 RFC, Russian Pollock and ROK-1 sign a partnership agreement for the development of sales of Pollock in the domestic market
09:40 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of September 8
09:00 MABUX: Global bunker market to turn into moderate upward correction on Sep 09

2021 September 8

18:35 Wilhelmsen Ship Management relocates joint venture to Athens
18:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Crystalia with Uniper
17:51 Throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in 8M’2021 rose by 14%
17:26 ABS and Vanderbilt University deliver landmark U.S. waterways decarbonization report
17:06 IUMI reports improvements for the cargo insurance sector
16:47 Rosmorport presented the circumnavigation of the Mir sailing boat at the EEF
16:25 Marubeni and MOL sign MoU with the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Regions
16:05 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
15:34 Wärtsilä swappable battery containers enabling inland waterway vessels to operate with zero emissions
15:21 NOVATEK obtains Arkticheskoye and Neytinskoye fields
14:57 LNG-fuelled vessel orders approach 30% of Gross Tonnage on order - SEA-LNG
14:29 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 8M’2021 rose by 10.4% YoY
13:50 ONE launches new service from Asia to Middle East Asia
13:36 KSK terminal handled 914.5 thousand tons of export grain this season
13:12 dship Carriers delivers tidal turbine and main foundation from UK to Japan
12:52 Vyborg Shipyard sends its second trawler of KMT01 design for sea trials
12:25 Kongsberg Digital owned COACH Solutions enters new partnership with United Heavy Lift
11:53 Expansion of roads and tracks at Port of Gdańsk’s Przemysłowe Quay is about to start
10:50 Aker Solutions and partners aim to reduce CO2 transportation and permanent storage costs by 70 percent
10:35 Throughput of Taganrog port in 8M’2021 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y