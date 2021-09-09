2021 September 9 11:29

GTMaritime reinforces maritime cybersecurity with enhanced GTDeploy software

GTMaritime, a leading provider of secure data communications software to the shipping industry, has launched the latest version of GTDeploy, continuing its support to businesses as they tighten maritime cyber security processes.



Patch management is a vital part of cybersecurity protection and GTDeploy enables ship owners and operators to send and install software updates and security patches remotely. Identifying and addressing gaps in software security reduces the attack risk, leaving fewer potential entry points for hackers to exploit.



The latest version of GTDeploy features a number of updates including a brand-new interface to enhance user experience (UX) and a revised workflow which better aligns with customer’s needs. UX updates include a new search function to simplify navigation and easier viewing of system resource information such as disk space, hardware, network and OS details.



To enhance the deployment of fleet-wide software updates, the revised GTDeploy features:

Automation to allow software deployment management to be rules-based and installations across a fleet to be based on customised criteria

One-click deployment and installation

A new ‘attributes’ function which has replaced tagging to enable targeted distribution of software updates

Abstract tagging has also been replaced with customised attributes for vessels and workstations

Operations Director at GTMaritime, Jamie Jones, said: “When it comes to cybersecurity, just one piece of out-of-date software can put a vessel at risk of a cyber attack. Software updates are vital to patch security holes, fix and remove bugs and add new features to improve operations.

“GTMaritime continuously monitors the evolving cybersecurity landscape and we proactively develop our solutions to provide customers with the greatest level of cyber protection. The latest version of GTDeploy provides customers with greater control over software updates. The redesigned user interface, and new automation and customisable functions have simplified the process to make the deployment of updates even easier to ensure continued fleet-wide security.”



Designed specifically for the maritime industry with the demands of satellite connectivity in mind, GTDeploy operates over the company’s secure data transfer platform FastNet which provides additional security while optimising data streams between ship and shore.



Managed via the FastNet dashboard, GTDeploy requires no user interaction as it installs, uninstalls and updates programmes in the background. Software installed by GTDeploy can also be automatically updated when a newer version is available.



About GTMaritime:



Since 1998 GTMaritime has been providing a range of technology solutions and services to the maritime industry that serve to enable effective communications over satellite. We specialise in providing solutions and services that help ensure vessel compliance and business operability 365 days a year, as well as keeping crew in touch with friends and family whilst at sea. All of this is backed up by a market leading infrastructure and unrivalled 24-hour customer support, every day of the year. Our development team deliver continuous development and enhancement features to ensure our products stay ahead of the ever-growing cyber threats, with silent system enhancements deployed on a weekly basis. We provide these services from three offices – our head office in the UK and local offices in the USA and Singapore – and increasingly through an established and growing network of resellers and partners around the world.