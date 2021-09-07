-
2021 September 7 17:32
NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 7M’21 totals 67.4 million tons, down 2.3% YoY
The Group saw a decrease of liquid cargo volumes and the growth of dry cargo volumes
Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 53.1 million tons, down by 2.5 million tons (–4.4%). The segment's largest decrease was related to crude oil, a drop of 7.5% (to 31.7 million tons) amid growing supplies to Russian refineries due to high demand for motor fuel.
Dry cargo transshipment increased by 6.6%, to 14.3 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers:
- Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 15 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.48 million tons. This is thanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar.
- Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 0.7 million tons (+48.2% / 0.2 million tons) due to increased export of non-hazardous fertilizers at the direct option.
- Growth of ferrous metals and cast iron transshipment to 6.2 million tons
(+7.3% / 0.4 million tons) was supported by high export demand due to record prices on world markets.
- Container cargo turnover grew by 2.8 million tons (+12.2% / 0.3 million tons). This is mainly associated with the increased transshipment through the terminal of BSC LLC, which climbed from the 10th place (following its performance for seven months of last year) and ranked 7th among the largest terminals in the Russian Federation in January–July 2021.
NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 7M 2021/2020 (thsd t)
January–July
Change
2021
2020
thsd t
%
Cargo turnover, total
67,382.722
68,968.764
–1,586.042
–2.30%
Liquid cargo, total
53,118.701
55,592.164
–2,473.463
–4.45%
Crude oil
31,656.974
34,240.211
–2,583.237
–7.54%
Oil products
20,848.139
20,606.943
241.196
1.17%
UAN
389.924
412.142
–22.218
–5.39%
Oils
223.664
332.867
–109.204
–32.81%
Bulk cargo, total
4,269.414
4,072.373
197.041
4.84%
Iron ore raw materials
2,303.272
2,831.581
–528.308
–18.66%
Other ore cargo
21.048
38.898
–17.850
–45.89%
Chemical cargo
739.705
498.973
240.732
48.25%
Coal
724.182
670.833
53.350
7.95%
Sugar
481.206
32.089
449.117
1399.60%
General cargo, total
6,987.477
6,558.079
429.398
6.55%
Ferrous metals and cast iron
6,200.950
5,779.278
421.672
7.30%
Timber
64.173
89.628
–25.455
–28.40%
Timber (thsd cubic m)
114.340
162.960
–48.620
–29.84%
Nonferrous metals
551.527
585.171
–33.643
–5.75%
Perishable cargo
170.827
104.002
66.825
64.25%
Containers
2,828.697
2,520.926
307.771
12.21%
Containers (thsd TEU)
316.870
268.690
48.180
17.93%
Other
178.433
225.222
–46.790
–20.77%
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.
NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.
