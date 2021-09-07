  The version for the print
    NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 7M’21 totals 67.4 million tons, down 2.3% YoY

    The Group saw a decrease of liquid cargo volumes and the growth of dry cargo volumes

    Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 53.1 million tons, down by 2.5 million tons (–4.4%). The segment's largest decrease was related to crude oil, a drop of 7.5% (to 31.7 million tons) amid growing supplies to Russian refineries due to high demand for motor fuel.

    Dry cargo transshipment increased by 6.6%, to 14.3 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers:

    - Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 15 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.48 million tons. This is thanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar.

    - Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 0.7 million tons (+48.2% / 0.2 million tons) due to increased export of non-hazardous fertilizers at the direct option.

    - Growth of ferrous metals and cast iron transshipment to 6.2 million tons

    (+7.3% / 0.4 million tons) was supported by high export demand due to record prices on world markets.

    - Container cargo turnover grew by 2.8 million tons (+12.2% / 0.3 million tons). This is mainly associated with the increased transshipment through the terminal of BSC LLC, which climbed from the 10th place (following its performance for seven months of last year) and ranked 7th among the largest terminals in the Russian Federation in January–July 2021.

    NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 7M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

    January–July

    Change

    2021

    2020

    thsd t

    %

    Cargo turnover, total

    67,382.722

    68,968.764

    –1,586.042

    –2.30%

    Liquid cargo, total

    53,118.701

    55,592.164

    –2,473.463

    –4.45%

    Crude oil

    31,656.974

    34,240.211

    –2,583.237

    –7.54%

    Oil products

    20,848.139

    20,606.943

    241.196

    1.17%

    UAN

    389.924

    412.142

    –22.218

    –5.39%

    Oils

    223.664

    332.867

    –109.204

    –32.81%

    Bulk cargo, total

    4,269.414

    4,072.373

    197.041

    4.84%

    Iron ore raw materials

    2,303.272

    2,831.581

    –528.308

    –18.66%

    Other ore cargo

    21.048

    38.898

    –17.850

    –45.89%

    Chemical cargo

    739.705

    498.973

    240.732

    48.25%

    Coal

    724.182

    670.833

    53.350

    7.95%

    Sugar

    481.206

    32.089

    449.117

    1399.60%

    General cargo, total

    6,987.477

    6,558.079

    429.398

    6.55%

    Ferrous metals and cast iron

    6,200.950

    5,779.278

    421.672

    7.30%

    Timber

    64.173

    89.628

    –25.455

    –28.40%

    Timber (thsd cubic m)

    114.340

    162.960

    –48.620

    –29.84%

    Nonferrous metals

    551.527

    585.171

    –33.643

    –5.75%

    Perishable cargo

    170.827

    104.002

    66.825

    64.25%

    Containers

    2,828.697

    2,520.926

    307.771

    12.21%

    Containers

    2,828.697

    2,520.926

    307.771

    12.21%

    Containers (thsd TEU)

    316.870

    268.690

    48.180

    17.93%

    Other

    178.433

    225.222

    –46.790

    –20.77%


    NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

    NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

2021 September 7

