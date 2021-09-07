2021 September 7 17:32

NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 7M’21 totals 67.4 million tons, down 2.3% YoY

The Group saw a decrease of liquid cargo volumes and the growth of dry cargo volumes

Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 53.1 million tons, down by 2.5 million tons (–4.4%). The segment's largest decrease was related to crude oil, a drop of 7.5% (to 31.7 million tons) amid growing supplies to Russian refineries due to high demand for motor fuel.

Dry cargo transshipment increased by 6.6%, to 14.3 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers:

- Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 15 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.48 million tons. This is thanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar.

- Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 0.7 million tons (+48.2% / 0.2 million tons) due to increased export of non-hazardous fertilizers at the direct option.

- Growth of ferrous metals and cast iron transshipment to 6.2 million tons

(+7.3% / 0.4 million tons) was supported by high export demand due to record prices on world markets.

- Container cargo turnover grew by 2.8 million tons (+12.2% / 0.3 million tons). This is mainly associated with the increased transshipment through the terminal of BSC LLC, which climbed from the 10th place (following its performance for seven months of last year) and ranked 7th among the largest terminals in the Russian Federation in January–July 2021.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 7M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

January–July Change 2021 2020 thsd t % Cargo turnover, total 67,382.722 68,968.764 –1,586.042 –2.30% Liquid cargo, total 53,118.701 55,592.164 –2,473.463 –4.45% Crude oil 31,656.974 34,240.211 –2,583.237 –7.54% Oil products 20,848.139 20,606.943 241.196 1.17% UAN 389.924 412.142 –22.218 –5.39% Oils 223.664 332.867 –109.204 –32.81% Bulk cargo, total 4,269.414 4,072.373 197.041 4.84% Iron ore raw materials 2,303.272 2,831.581 –528.308 –18.66% Other ore cargo 21.048 38.898 –17.850 –45.89% Chemical cargo 739.705 498.973 240.732 48.25% Coal 724.182 670.833 53.350 7.95% Sugar 481.206 32.089 449.117 1399.60% General cargo, total 6,987.477 6,558.079 429.398 6.55% Ferrous metals and cast iron 6,200.950 5,779.278 421.672 7.30% Timber 64.173 89.628 –25.455 –28.40% Timber (thsd cubic m) 114.340 162.960 –48.620 –29.84% Nonferrous metals 551.527 585.171 –33.643 –5.75% Perishable cargo 170.827 104.002 66.825 64.25% Containers 2,828.697 2,520.926 307.771 12.21% Containers 2,828.697 2,520.926 307.771 12.21% Containers (thsd TEU) 316.870 268.690 48.180 17.93% Other 178.433 225.222 –46.790 –20.77%



NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.