2021 September 6 15:37

FESCO to become single logistics operator of terminal Vostochny of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group says it will be the single logistics operator rendering a range of loading, unloading and transportation services at cargo terminal Vostochny and the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant construction site in the Republic of Turkey.

FESCO and AKKUYU NUCLEAR Joint-Stock Company (a structure of Rosatom State Corporation responsible for construction and subsequent operation of Akkuyu NPP) signed an agreement within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum on provision of a range of logistics services at cargo terminal Vostochny and the Akkuyu NPP construction site in Turkey.

Thus, FESCO will act as a single logistics operator providing handling of cargo delivered by marine transport within the framework of the Akkuyu NPP construction project. The agreement is concluded for a period of 3 years.

“FESCO and Rosatom State Corporation are already cooperating in transportation of oversized cargo for the construction and equipment of nuclear power plants. The agreement signed today is an opportunity to expand our partnership and at the same time our portfolio of rendered services. We will become the single logistics operator of the cargo terminal, which is intended for construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. In future, we plan to strengthen the position of FESCO in this business segment,” Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO noted.

According to Ekaterina Lyakhova, Business Development Director of Rosatom State Corporation, member of the Board of Directors of AKKUYU NUCLEAR JSC project company the Akkuyu Nuclear project is in an active phase now, and the Vostochny cargo terminal plays a key role, ensuring timely delivery of materials and essential equipment for the nuclear power plant. “I am sure that the experience of FESCO will contribute to even greater efficiency of the Terminal,” she said.

Expanding the portfolio of agreements with major customers as well as presence in the market of transportation of oversized and heavy cargo are the priority directions of business development of FESCO.

Akkuyu NPP is a nuclear power plant under construction on the southern coast of Turkey. The NPP is being constructed in accordance with a Russian project, which includes construction and putting into operation of four power units with VVER-1200 type reactors.