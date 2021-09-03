  The version for the print
    AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for August 2021

    The number of cargo units transported by Tallink decreased by 3.4%, passenger transportation – by 14.1%

    In August 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 389 715 passengers, which is a 14.1% decrease compared to August 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.4% to 28 790 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 18.1% to 78 193 units in the same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2021 were the following:

    August 2021

    August 2020

    Change

    Passengers

    389 715

    453 880

    -14.1%

    Finland - Sweden

    135 783

    123 369

    10.1%

    Estonia - Finland

    205 145

    315 784

    -35.0%

    Estonia - Sweden

    48 787

    3 550

    1 274.3%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    11 177

    -100.0%

    Cargo Units

    28 790

    29 798

    -3.4%

    Finland - Sweden

    5 551

    5 547

    0.1%

    Estonia - Finland

    19 427

    20 538

    -5.4%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 812

    3 485

    9.4%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    228

    -100.0%

    Passenger Vehicles

    78 193

    95 430

    -18.1%

    Finland - Sweden

    15 361

    13 280

    15.7%

    Estonia - Finland

    57 875

    80 922

    -28.5%

    Estonia - Sweden

    4 957

    307

    1 514.7%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    921

    -100.0%

    COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in August 2021.

    ESTONIA – FINLAND: August results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. Cargo vessel Sea Wind did not operate in August.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN: August results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN: August results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade started operations on the Helsinki-Stockholm route at the beginning of August and cruise ferry Silja Symphony from late August. The segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.

2021 September 1

18:41 RINA expands its digital offerings with the acquisition of Logimatic Solutions