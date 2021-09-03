-
2021 September 3 17:24
AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for August 2021
The number of cargo units transported by Tallink decreased by 3.4%, passenger transportation – by 14.1%
In August 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 389 715 passengers, which is a 14.1% decrease compared to August 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.4% to 28 790 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 18.1% to 78 193 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2021 were the following:
August 2021
August 2020
Change
Passengers
389 715
453 880
-14.1%
Finland - Sweden
135 783
123 369
10.1%
Estonia - Finland
205 145
315 784
-35.0%
Estonia - Sweden
48 787
3 550
1 274.3%
Latvia - Sweden
0
11 177
-100.0%
Cargo Units
28 790
29 798
-3.4%
Finland - Sweden
5 551
5 547
0.1%
Estonia - Finland
19 427
20 538
-5.4%
Estonia - Sweden
3 812
3 485
9.4%
Latvia - Sweden
0
228
-100.0%
Passenger Vehicles
78 193
95 430
-18.1%
Finland - Sweden
15 361
13 280
15.7%
Estonia - Finland
57 875
80 922
-28.5%
Estonia - Sweden
4 957
307
1 514.7%
Latvia - Sweden
0
921
-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in August 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND: August results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. Cargo vessel Sea Wind did not operate in August.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: August results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: August results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade started operations on the Helsinki-Stockholm route at the beginning of August and cruise ferry Silja Symphony from late August. The segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises.
LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
