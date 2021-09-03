2021 September 3 16:49

Four HAL's ships transit the world's most epic engineering marvel on Panama Canal itineraries in 2022-23

The Panama Canal has been called one of humankind's greatest engineering achievements, and for the 2022-23 cruise season four Holland America Line ships will feature itineraries that include a full transit between Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Guests will enjoy the eight-hour daylight journey through the Panama Canal.



Ranging in length from 14 to 23 days aboard Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam and Zuiderdam, Holland America's Panama Canal voyages depart from several ports, including San Diego, California; Seattle, Washington; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Many of the itineraries have two or three embarkation or debarkation options, enabling guests to stay on for an extended trip or utilize the port that is most convenient.



In addition to the Panama Canal, the itineraries visit several beautiful locales in Central America and the Caribbean, offering a complete tropical vacation with lush flora, exotic fauna, golden beaches and a display of nature's most vibrant hues.



Partial Panama Canal transits explore Gatun Lake



Guests looking to explore the Panama Canal on a Caribbean cruise can experience a partial transit aboard Eurodam and Volendam, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on 10- and 11-day cruises. The ships visit tropical ports as they make way to Gatun Lake where cruisers will enjoy a day of spectacular scenic cruising throughout the canal.



Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.