2021 September 3 15:45

Annual cargo traffic on Great Northern Sea Route to reach 250 million tonnes after 2035

Annual cargo traffic on the Great Northern Sea Route (between Murmansk and Vladivostok) will reach 250 million tonnes after 2035, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, said at the Eastern Economic Forum.



“Preliminary estimations say we can double cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route on the horizon before 2030 with the cargo flow along the Great Northern Sea Route to reach 250 million tonnes after 2035”, said the head of Rosatom.



As ROSATOM’s special representative for Arctic development Vladimir Panov said in his turn, cargo traffic on the Great Northern Sea Route in 2030 will total 150 million tonnes including 30 million tonnes of transit cargo. According to him, it is crucial to ensure year round navigation.