    NOVATEK’s Obskiy LNG to produce blue ammonia

    NOVATEK’s Obsky LNG project is to produce blue ammonia (manufactured from natural gas), IAA PortNews correspondent cites Eduard Gudkov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, NOVATEK, as saying at Eastern Economic Forum. “That will let us enter the environmental agenda and keep apace with our foreign partners”, said Eduard Gudkov.

    Obskiy LNG is a new project of NOVATEK in Sabetta based on the resources of the Verkhnetiuteiskoye and West Seyakhinskoye fields with combined gas reserves estimated at 157.3 bcm. The two liquefaction lines of Obskiy LNG are to produce 5 million tonnes of product.

    Read more about alternative fuels and their actual carbon footprint in the new edition of PortNews Magazine which can be ordered at the agency’s editorial office.

2021 September 3

15:18 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 6.7% YoY
14:54 Throughput of Temryuk port in 8M’2021 rose by 12% YoY
14:31 IUMI calls for mandatory requirements to facilitate the use of green fuels
14:10 Arctic LNG 2 project to be kicked off in the end of 2022
13:39 FSUE Atomflot to supply 4 optimised floating power units for GDK Baimskaya LLC
13:12 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab sign contract with key player in the aluminum industry
12:38 Methanol-powered ships to be designed for Russian shipyards
12:01 Arbor Renewable Gas chooses Topsoe’s TIGAS™ technology for renewable gasoline
11:19 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 12% Y-o-Y
11:00 CEO of Gasum to change
10:45 Rosatom expects nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir to commence operation in 2022
10:30 Ship repair base is to be established at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
10:08 Rosneft strengthens partnership with General Electric to develop and produce pod drives for arctic vessels
09:57 Valenciaport handles 40% of Spain’s imports and exports by sea
09:44 NOVATEK’s Obskiy LNG to produce blue ammonia
09:23 Crude oil market sees slight decrease of WTI futures
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of September 2
09:05 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into firm upward trend on Sep 03

2021 September 2

18:35 Ras Laffan Port becomes the Arabian Gulf’s first Green Award Incentive Provider
18:18 SMM Maritime Industry Report: “Shipowners are back”
18:05 Standing still is not an option for marine insurance - IUMI
17:52 Zvezda Shipyard launches the second Aframax Tanker
17:35 DAKOSY and dbh digitalize the release process for „German Ports“
17:19 Throughput of Azov port in 8M’2021 rose by 13% YoY
17:05 ZIM announces exercise of option to charter additional five 7,000 TEU LNG-fueled vessels
16:50 Sovcomflot, NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University sign agreement on training maritime personnel to work in Arctic
16:35 Japan's First: LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin uses carbon neutral LNG
16:21 NOVATEK set to build five gas tankers per year at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
16:05 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in US
15:49 Bank “Saint-Petersburg” to finance construction of bitumen terminal in the port of Saint-Petersburg
15:30 MOL signs a Letter of Intent with Russian state-owned leasing company GTLK for the world largest FSU projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk
15:24 NOVATEK and JBIC sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement
15:01 FESCO and Highland Gold agree to cooperate in the field of transport and logistics services
14:58 Russian Fishery Company and Sber sign cooperation agreement
14:39 FESCO, NtechLab and BINOM start implementing digital project in Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:16 Nornickel, Rosatom and FESRC to build lead dual-fuel icebreaker by 2026
13:53 NAVTOR helps Europe take AI-enabled route to safe, secure and efficient maritime future
13:25 International tender to be announced to build substructures for two floating power units
12:54 Vostochny Port starts handling containers
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2021
12:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives AIP from France’s Bureau Veritas for LCO2 carrier cargo tank
11:23 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in U.S.
10:52 Panama Canal publishes proposal to modify tolls structure for passenger ships
10:30 Commercial Port of Vladivostok joins container location tracking system
10:09 BPA welcomes developments in Freeports but urges the importance of inclusivity
10:05 Eksfin nears NOK 10bn in loan financing for green ship projects
09:55 Fleet of tugs, bunkering and support ships of Russia to be reviewed by General Director of MIB at IAA PortNews’ Conference
09:36 Crude oil market sees moderate decrease of prices
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of September 1
08:57 MABUX: Slight downward trend may continue on global bunker market on Sep 02
08:19 Concordia Maritime exercises purchase options and sells IMOIIMAX vessels

2021 September 1

18:41 RINA expands its digital offerings with the acquisition of Logimatic Solutions
18:20 North Carolina Ports partners with Cold Summit Development
18:07 Town of Plymouth receives a $1,300,000 grant for the Phase II of the Plymouth Harbor Dredging Project
18:01 Loading of new harvest grain starts in the port of Riga
17:56 CMA CGM announces PSS from ECSA to North Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North and West Africa, Red Sea, Adriatic, Middle East and India Subcontinent
17:39 Seaspan Shipyards collaborates with BC Tech to grow diverse tech talent pool in British Columbia
16:54 Port of Zeebrugge and IDRONECT digitize drone traffic in port area
16:44 Zvezda lays down 51,000-dwt MR product carrier ordered by SCF to transport gas condensate
16:20 Seaspan Ferries begins electrification trials with battery-powered terminal trucks