2021 September 3 09:44

NOVATEK’s Obskiy LNG to produce blue ammonia

NOVATEK’s Obsky LNG project is to produce blue ammonia (manufactured from natural gas), IAA PortNews correspondent cites Eduard Gudkov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, NOVATEK, as saying at Eastern Economic Forum. “That will let us enter the environmental agenda and keep apace with our foreign partners”, said Eduard Gudkov.

Obskiy LNG is a new project of NOVATEK in Sabetta based on the resources of the Verkhnetiuteiskoye and West Seyakhinskoye fields with combined gas reserves estimated at 157.3 bcm. The two liquefaction lines of Obskiy LNG are to produce 5 million tonnes of product.

