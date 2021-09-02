2021 September 2 10:30

Commercial Port of Vladivostok joins container location tracking system

Image source: FESCO

Public joint-stock company “Commercial Port of Vladivostok” (CPV, part of the FESCO Transportation Group) says it has connected to the Colins system (Container logistics information service), with the help of which you can track location of containers in real time.

Within the project, FESCO specialists have developed rules for transmitting data regarding location of containers from the information system of Commercial Port of Vladivostok to the Colins system.

As a result, FESCO customers will be able to get up-to-date information about the location of containers dispatched from most ports of Japan to CPV and back, as well as learn about the main manipulations along the entire route, which will improve the quality of marine linear services of FESCO.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating in the largest in Russia multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km.

FESCO is a leading public transportation and logistics group of companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain.