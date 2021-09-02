2021 September 2 09:55

Fleet of tugs, bunkering and support ships of Russia to be reviewed by General Director of MIB at IAA PortNews’ Conference

Image source: Marine Engineering Bureau is slated for 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day

Aleksandr Yegorov, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau (MIB) will speak at the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ about current status of Russia’s fleet of tugs, bunkering and support ships operating in seaports and on inland water ways.



Aleksandr Yegorov will share the analysis of statistics on operation of obsolete ships going back to soviet times, trends of their scrapping and forecasts on port fleet pattern (in terms of projects) by 2030. The report is based on research conducted by Marine Engineering Bureau.



The conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day. The event is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).



