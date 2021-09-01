2021 September 1 15:25

Rosmorport’s Crimean Branch takes part in search and rescue exercises

On August 24, 2021, the Crimean Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" took part in exercises on search and rescue of people in distress at sea in the search and rescue area of the Sevastopol Sea Rescue Subcentre. The exercises were held in the area of Konstantinovsky Cape, Rosmorport says in a press release.

According to the scenario of the exercises, search for a supposedly missing passenger vessel and rescue of people in distress were worked out.

Having received instructions from the head of the training rescue operation, the multi-purpose motorboat Aquamarine of the FSUE "Rosmorport" Crimean Branch quickly headed to the area of the exercises to perform tasks on searching and rescuing. For radio communication between the participants of the exercises, the base station of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System in the A1 sea area of the Crimean Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" was used.

During the exercises, the employees of the Crimean Branch worked out skills of operational search and rescue of people at sea, as well as tactics of interaction with other participants of the rescue operation, including units and vessels of the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia for the city of Sevastopol, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, the Border Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Republic of Crimea, the Azovo-Chernomorsky Branch of the FBI "Marine Rescue Service of Rosmorrechflot", the Southern Interregional Territorial Administration of the Federal Agency for Air Transport.

At the end of the exercises, all tasks were achieved. In particular, the capabilities were checked and all aspects of the interaction of forces and means of emergency rescue units were worked out in accordance with the plan of search and rescue of people in distress at sea in the search and rescue area of the Sevastopol Sea Rescue Subcentre, and captains (commanders) of the vessels and aircraft obtained practical skills on the organization of search and rescue of people at sea in accordance with the provisions of IAMSAR.