2021 September 1 14:47

Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 8M’2021 fell by 28.8%

In January-August 2021, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 2,937,742 tonnes of cargo, which is 28.8% less than in the same period in 2020 (4,123,307 tonnes), the stevedore’s press center says.

In August 2021, Port Vysotsky handled 313,237 tonnes of export coal, down 31%.

In 2020, the company handled 6,791,013 tonnes of coal, up 7.7%, year-on-year.

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres.