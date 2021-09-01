2021 September 1 13:02

Moby Dik terminal starts handling RO-RO cargo

Image source: Global Ports

On 30 August 2021, the pilot RO-RO vessel call with a batch of cars was carried out at Moby Dik terminal (a Global Ports Group and CMA Terminals joint venture) located in Kronstadt in the Big Port of St. Petersburg.



Global Ports says it has partnered with NYK Auto Logistics (Rus), a leading provider of finished vehicle logistics in Russia, to handle the vessels and organise intra-port operations at Moby Dik. The companies plan to develop long-term cooperation to increase the import and export volumes of cars handled at the terminal in Kronstadt.



The first batch of 1,097 cars fr om Chinese brands Chery and Geely arrived at Moby Dik from Zeebrugge on the KESS Line vessel SEINE HIGHWAY. Prior to this, the cars were delivered from Shanghai to Europe by the ocean carrier Höegh Autoliners, wh ere they were reloaded for delivery to St. Petersburg.



Albert Likholet, CEO of Global Ports, said: “Global Ports is flexible in responding to market needs and makes the most of its terminal infrastructure. Since 2008, together with NYK Auto Logistics (Rus), we have been handling new cars from leading international brands at Petrolesport and today, alongside our partner, we are expanding the business area of car handling to one more terminal – Moby Dik. The launch of the second site will provide additional operational flexibility to our customers while maintaining a unified high standard of the Global Ports service.”



Alexander Larin, CEO of NYK Auto Logistics (Rus), commented: “Providing global car manufacturers with comfortable and profitable conditions for commercial vehicles handling at the port is our top priority. Launching a second terminal together with Global Ports Group in the Big Port of St. Petersburg is a logical and timely decision. In the current environment of dynamic freight market fluctuations, the ability to balance between two port facilities will provide an unconditionally constant service tailored to the specific needs of each client.”



The maximum capacity of the Moby Dik site will be no less than 5,000 CBU (completely built units) at a time. In addition, the terminal is ready to develop ancillary infrastructure and provide additional services depending on customer demand.