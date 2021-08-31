2021 August 31 17:16

ABB selects Corvus Energy battery for Crowley eWolf all-electric tug

Corvus Energy has been selected by ABB Marine & Ports to supply the energy storage system for the all-electric tug eWolf by Crowley Maritime Corporation, according to the company's release. The vessel will be installed with 6.2 MWh of Corvus Orca Energy battery, which will become an essential part of the complete integrated electrical propulsion system delivered by ABB.



Upon delivery, the 82-foot vessel will support shipping activities in Port of San Diego in California. The ship will be built by Master Boat Builders, Inc., in Alabama and delivered to Crowley mid-2023.

About Corvus Energy

Corvus Energy is the leading supplier of energy storage systems (ESS) for maritime, offshore, subsea and port applications. Corvus Energy offers a full portfolio of ESS suitable for almost every vessel type, providing high power energy storage in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems. The purpose-built, field-proven battery systems provide sustained power to hybrid and all-electric heavy industrial equipment, including large marine propulsion drives. Corvus Energy has unsurpassed experience from 500+ projects, totaling over 350 MWh and more than 3,5 million operating hours. Recently the company launched their hydrogen fuel cell initiative for maritime applications with world leader on fuel cell technology, Toyota Corporation.