-
2021 August 31 14:02
The new heavy-lift bulk carrier christened at Ostseekai during Kiel Week
On 6 September, the Monday of this year's Kiel Week, the new heavy-lift bulk carrier FJORDNES, launched at the Chengxi shipyard in January, will be ceremonially christened at the Ostseekai, according to the Port of Kiel's release.
The 190-metre-long vessel, equipped with a self-unloading system, has a deadweight capacity of 40,700 tonnes (tdw) and is in service for Mibau-Stema, one of the largest suppliers of mineral building materials in Northern Europe. As with the entire Mibau-Stema operational fleet, technical support for the ship is provided by HJH Shipmanagement, founded by Hans-Jürgen Hartmann and based in Cadenberge near Cuxhaven.
Every year, Mibau-Stema handles around 600,000 pieces of chippings at the northern pier in Kiel Wik. The stone is sourced from four quarries in southern Norway, in Jelsa, Tau, Dirdal and Leirvik.
2021 August 31
2021 August 30
2021 August 29
2021 August 28
2021 August 27
|18:31
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces a merger with Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation