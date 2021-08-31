2021 August 31 14:02

The new heavy-lift bulk carrier christened at Ostseekai during Kiel Week

On 6 September, the Monday of this year's Kiel Week, the new heavy-lift bulk carrier FJORDNES, launched at the Chengxi shipyard in January, will be ceremonially christened at the Ostseekai, according to the Port of Kiel's release.

The 190-metre-long vessel, equipped with a self-unloading system, has a deadweight capacity of 40,700 tonnes (tdw) and is in service for Mibau-Stema, one of the largest suppliers of mineral building materials in Northern Europe. As with the entire Mibau-Stema operational fleet, technical support for the ship is provided by HJH Shipmanagement, founded by Hans-Jürgen Hartmann and based in Cadenberge near Cuxhaven.

Every year, Mibau-Stema handles around 600,000 pieces of chippings at the northern pier in Kiel Wik. The stone is sourced from four quarries in southern Norway, in Jelsa, Tau, Dirdal and Leirvik.