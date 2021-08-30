2021 August 30 15:45

DeloPorts sums up results of two years of operation of NUTEP container terminal’s berth No38

Image source: DeloPorts

DeloPorts, a stevedore holding of Delo Group , has summed up the results of two years of operation of the deep-water berth No. 38, commissioned on August 30, 2019, built as part of a major investment project for the reconstruction of the NUTEP Container Terminal.

The analysis of their results once again confirmed the effectiveness and timeliness of the earlier decisions on the construction of this facility.

The commissioning of the berth immediately had a positive effect on the volume of container flow passing through the terminal, which by the end of 2020 increased by 30% compared to 2019, and by the end of 7 months of 2021 - by 19% compared to the same period last year. Currently, more than half of NUTEP's containers handled at berth No. 38 over the two years of operation, more than 540 thousand TEUs (53% of the total volume) have passed through it, and these indicators continue to grow. In general, the terminal's capacity after the berth was put into operation increased to 700 thousand TEUs per year.

The increase in the volume of containers handled directly affected the share of NUTEP in this market segment - by the end of 2020, it grew in the Novorossiysk transport hub by 13%, to 62%, and in 7 months of 2021 - by another 4.7%. On a Russian scale, the increase was 2% and 1.2%, respectively, to 9.2% in 2020 and to 10.4% in 7 months of this year. The launch of the berth made it possible not only to attract the ocean service ME3 of the Maersk line (container ships of the Panamax class with a capacity of 6500-7100 TEUs) and the ZIM feeder service (vessels with a capacity of up to 3500 TEUs), but also expanded the variability of NUTEP. Simultaneous handling of three vessels at the terminal berths made it possible to satisfy all customer requests, especially in the autumn-winter period, reduced to naught the waiting time for vessels in the roadstead before they were placed for unloading / loading in favorable weather conditions and to manage with minimal loss of time in stormy weather.

Another component of the launch of the berth was the increase in the territory, including by 4 hectares of warehouse - the most important segment of the terminal. In addition, it made it possible to install new heavy equipment in May 2021 - five RTG container gantry cranes. Due to their characteristics, the total capacity of the NUTEP warehouse increased by another 15% and ensured the receipt and dispatch of additional cargo volumes.

Commenting on the results of the two-year operation of berth No. 38, Igor Yakovenko, General Director of DeloPorts, noted: «Having invested quite significant funds in this investment project, we expected comparable results from its implementation. It is gratifying to admit today that we were not mistaken in our expectations. Deep-water berth No. 38 has become more than just a new hydraulic structure. In fact, he transferred the terminal to a different, higher level of operation since the synergistic effect from its operation exceeded all forecasts. This is clearly visible both in the operational and financial results and externally - NUTEP has become a powerful modern container hub capable of satisfying all the needs of our customers».