2021 August 30 13:14

KiwiRail announces NZ Connect service

A new weekday rail service between Auckland and Christchurch is being launched to help New Zealand businesses grappling with disrupted ports and shipping lines.

KiwiRail’s NZ Connect service will boost capacity and connections for moving domestic freight between the North and South Islands in time for peak season, says KiwiRail Group Chief Executive Greg Miller.

“We are heading into the country’s busiest period for freight, from October through to March, a time when businesses look to restock ahead of Christmas and New Year when demand for products increases, and exports rise.