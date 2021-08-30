2021 August 30 10:49

PJSC TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in H1'2021 increased by 55% and amounted to RUB 9.2 bln

Russian largest container operator PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group (the Company) publishes its financial statements for the first half of 2021 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Against continuing restrictions caused by COVID pandemics, the volume of the Company’s container transportation increased up to 1.282 mln TEU which is 16% more than the result in the first half of 2020. This being coupled with effective expenditure control allowed TransContainer to show financial growth:

The Company's net profit for the reporting period increased by 54,8% compared with the first half of 2020 and totaled 9 bln 204 mln roubles.

The earnings totaled 66 bln 129 mln roubles which is 45.3% more than the first half of previous year.

EBITDA increased by 59.1% year-to year and reached 16 bln 178 mln roubles.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased up to 57.9% compared with 56.9% last year.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio is 3.6х.

“The positive dynamics of PJSC TransContainer’s financial performance resulted from the successful adaptation of the company's business to the market conditions changes. The development of the production assets base, optimization of the wagon and container fleet management, as well as the introduction of new technologies and business solutions allow consistently strengthening the company's position in the container transportation market and showing steady high results,” noted Pavel Skachkov, Vice President for Economics and Finance of PJSC TransContainer.