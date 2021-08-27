2021 August 27 16:21

Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky leaves for sea trials

The Marshal Rokossovsky is the lead ship in a series of two ferries of CNF19M design

On 26 August 2021, Kuzey Star Shipyard (Turkey), in partnership with Nevsky Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation), sent the first LNG-powered ferry Marshal Rokossovsky of Project CNF19M for sea trials. The ARC4 class LNG-powered ferry was ordered by FSUE Rosmorport to operate year-round on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk ferry route unescorted by icebreakers, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the ship designer.



The Marshal Rokossovsky, the lead ship, and the General Chernyakhovsky, the second ship of the series, are the largest vessels ever built by the Turkish shipyards.



The new ships are to replace the obsolete ferries of Project CNF05, Baltiysk and Ambal, currently operating on the line.

The ship is intended for transportation of Russian standard trains (track gauge of 1,524 mm), and other ro-ro cargoes, including dangerous cargoes, up to 30 refrigerator containers.

The Marshal Rokossovsky (hull No 191) is the lead ship in a series of two ferries of CNF19M design. It was laid down on 17 October 2018 and launched on 21 August 2020. The second ferry named General Chernyakhovsky (hull No 192) was laid down on 23 April 2019. Construction of both ships implies cooperation of Nevsky Shipyard and Kuzey Star Shipyard.

Key characteristics of Project CNF19M:

Class notation by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping: КМ Arc4 AUT1-ICS OMBO ECO GFS Ro-ro ship;

Length overall, m 199.90

Length on SWL, m 196.62

Breadth overall (with fenders), m 27.40

Breadth, m 27.00

Deadweight at SWL draught (about), t 11057

ME power, kW 2 x 6000

Full speed, knots 16.5

Crew/passengers 24/12

Endurance: by fuel and oil stores, days 10

