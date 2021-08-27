2021 August 27 14:22

Expedition to North Pole organized by ROSATOM for talented schoolchildren and students completed

On August 24, 2021, the educational expedition to the North Pole "Icebreaker of Knowledge. Homo Science project" was completed. Project organized by ROSATOM for talented schoolchildren and students from Russia, ROSATOM says in a press release.

More than 80 schoolchildren and students from all over Russia aged 12 to 23 went from Murmansk to the North Pole on the nuclear icebreaker "50 years of Victory": the winners of the All-Russian children's intellectual competition "Icebreaker of Knowledge", organized by the network of Information Centers on Atomic Energy as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the nuclear industry, the winners of the Young Professionals Tournament (TEMP) ROSATOM, participants of the All-Russian public-state children's and youth organization "Russian Movement of Schoolchildren", participants of the All-Russian competition "Big Change", other Olympiads and competitions.

The program of the expedition " Icebreaker of Knowledge. Homo Science project " was based on the mission of the project – to popularize science, the thirst for knowledge and intellectual work among the younger generation. The goal of the trip was to create a comfortable environment for everyone who is looking for scientific information and is ready to share it. The program included scientific games, competitions, an icebreaker tour, lectures and trainings, and on August 20, young polar explorers took part in the Homo Science and Technology marathon, held in Nizhny Novgorod and dedicated to the 800th anniversary of the city, as well as the launch of the Homo Science educational project.

During the trip, the icebreaker visited twice the shores of the Franz Josef Land archipelago. Here the guys saw icebergs, polar bears and other representatives of the polar fauna very close. The icebreaker reached the geographical point of the North Pole on August 18 at 9: 47 am ship time and at 11: 47 am Moscow time.

"Every child dreams of visiting a real ship, especially a nuclear icebreaker. This is a unique experience for schoolchildren. It's great that they not only get acquainted with the Arctic and marine life, but also get new knowledge and communication experience within the framework of educational programs," said Dmitry Lobusov, captain of the 50 Years of Victory nuclear icebreaker.

«"The Icebreaker of Knowledge project is a great opportunity for comprehensive development for the guys who are already at the origins of our future," said Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot. - The Arctic opens up great prospects, inspires, but is conquered only by the most persistent. The sailors of the nuclear icebreaker fleet know this absolutely for sure. We are glad that it is Atomflot and ROSATOM that introduce the children to this amazing region!"

It is expected that the next season of the Icebreaker of Knowledge competition for schoolchildren aged 12-17 will start in October 2021. The main prize is participation in a similar Arctic expedition on the nuclear icebreaker "50 years of Victory" in the summer of 2022.

Homo Science is an educational project created by ROSATOM specifically for young people on the homo-science.ru website. Its target audience includes young people who are just starting to think and dream, and those who will continue to do so. The project’s goal is to introduce youngsters to knowledge from various fields of science. Homo Science gives a media platform to bloggers, promoters of science, and scientists prepared to explain science using understandable and accessible language. The project also has its own prize, which it gives out in tandem with NeForum to bloggers and promoters of science, restoring common sense to the Internet.