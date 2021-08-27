  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 27 09:06

    MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Aug 27

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) rose slightly on Aug 26:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 451.21 (+3.99)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 544.05 (+2.86)
    MGO - USD/MT – 640.86 (+3.59)

    The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as an average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, rose slightly on August 27: 937.36 USD/MT (plus 2.47 USD). The LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 371. 36 USD (566 USD/MT as of August 26), the difference in price compared to the day before decreased by 3.53 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.

    As of August 26, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained overvalued in Singapore: plus $ 16 (plus $ 21 the day before) and Fujairah: plus $ 1 (plus $ 2) and was underpriced in Rotterdam: minus $ 5 (plus $ 1), and Houston: minus $ 9 (minus $ 8).

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overpriced on August 26 in Singapore: plus $ 2 (plus $ 8 the day before) and Houston: plus $ 2 (minus $ 8). At the same time, the underestimation of VLSFO was registered in Rotterdam: minus $ 7 (plus $ 4 a day earlier) and Fujairah: minus $ 42 (minus $ 34). Underestimation margins in all selected ports did not show significant changes.

    The MABUX MBP/DBP Index registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports on August 26. Underestimation ratio was: in Rotterdam - minus $ 25 (minus $ 26), minus $ 35 (minus $ 33) in Singapore, minus $ 53 (minus $ 58) in Fujairah and minus $ 41 (minus $ 30) in Houston.  The most significant change in the MABUX MBP / DBP Index was registered in Houston: minus $ 11.

    We expect global bunker prices to turn into slight downward correction today: 380 HSFO – minus 3-6 USD/MT, VLSFO – minus 4-8 USD/MT, MGO LS – minus 0-10 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 27

18:08 Starnav opts for SCHOTTEL solutions
17:51 The Port of València removes 480 kilos of floating waste in the first half of the year
17:38 DeloPorts’ adjusted net profit rose by 41.9% in H1’2021
17:15 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2021 dividend
16:21 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky leaves for sea trials
15:57 Kiel Canal's passage dues should be reduced by 50% - the Kiel-Canal Initiative
15:04 Kalmar receives fifth consecutive large order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia
14:43 Profit attributable to LUKOIL shareholders for H1’21 totaled 347.2 bln
14:22 Expedition to North Pole organized by ROSATOM for talented schoolchildren and students completed
14:04 MAN Energy Solutions and Woodside Energy announce alliance on innovative LNG technology
13:27 Nordic Engineering to share its solutions for icebreaking and rescue ships at dedicated conference of IAA PortNews
13:03 Cash-rich shipowners double container ship order book in 2021
12:48 BFC to tell about emergency response preparedness and OSR experience in Saint-Petersburg at IAA PortNews’ conference
12:02 Port of New Orleans progresses on new container facility with award for Louisiana International Terminal’s Program Management Contract
11:29 BPA calls on all UK ports, harbours and marine facilities to report through to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as a priority
11:00 CPC Marine Terminal to replace its single point moorings
10:31 ABS launches guidance aimed at sanitizing marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19
10:04 British Ports Association: Government must act on supply chain pressures
09:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Selina with ASL Bulk Shipping
09:43 Crude oil prices continue growing
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 26
09:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Aug 27

2021 August 26

18:17 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:50 Russian Fishery Company’s flagship supertrawler Vladimir Limanov arrives in Vladivostok port
17:16 CTU Code Quick Guide now available in all six official IMO languages
16:43 Crane rental goes digital, thanks to MYCRANE global launch
16:21 Rosneft begins unique geological research on the Eastern Arctic shelf
15:54 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and TotalEnergies initiate feasibility study of LCO2 carrier
15:34 Royal IHC to perform operations and maintenance on APC’s CSD ALKAMARAH
15:04 Yakutia to get over RUB 4 billion for implementation of three investment projects including construction of Zhatai Shipyard
14:39 International Safety at Sea Week organised by MPA opens Aug 30
14:19 Naval Dome concludes cyber security project abord deepwater drilling rigs
13:55 Four high-profile contracts secure Kongsberg Digital’s dominant position within maritime training in South Korea
13:53 Multipurpose Reloading Complex increased financing of its social programme 8 times
13:28 Crowley, MMA partner to train offshore wind workforce in the U.S.
12:10 Hyundai’s Ship-Building Division orders 8 × MAN B&W 8G95ME-LGIM engines in connection with the building of 8 × 16,000-teu container ships for A.P. Møller – Maersk
11:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 34, 2021
11:02 DNV updates standard for floating wind turbine structures to allow for cost reduction and optimization
10:42 DEME Offshore prepares for next generation turbines with major crane upgrade for ‘Sea Installer’
10:08 Sovcomflot reports contracted 2021 revenue of at least USD 1.0 billion in H1
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of August 25
09:19 Planning permission granted for the Columbus Quay at bremenports
09:16 Oil market sees downward price correction
08:34 MABUX: Firm upward trend continues on global bunker market on Aug 26

2021 August 25

18:07 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:44 ABB to fit Tallink Megastar ferry with shore connection for emission-free port stays
17:06 Ocean Network Express opens a dedicated container depot in the Port of Hamburg
16:40 Damen to present its latest tug designs at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
16:22 Austal engages Australian-based DUG for environmentally friendly, High Performance Computing as a Service
14:37 NCSP Group hosts the Climate and Ecology month
13:58 Rosneft BOD recommends H1’21 dividends at RUB 18.03 per share
13:21 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts results for H1 2021
13:13 Stroytransgaz wins competition for Phase 2 of Bagayevsky hydrosystem project
12:07 China increases penalties for breaches of Safe Navigation from 1 September 2021
11:49 A.P. Moller - Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with 8 large ocean-going vessels to operate on carbon neutral methanol
11:44 Baltic Workboats delivers second Ferry 30 Hybrid ICE
11:02 Port of Gothenburg freight flows rise despite global disruptions
10:36 Oboronlogistics takes part in Army 2021 Forum
10:13 Karstensens Shipyard again selects Wärtsilä propulsion solutions for newbuild fishing vessels
09:59 USC to tell about its companies’ capabilities for dredging fleet modernization at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day