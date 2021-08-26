2021 August 26 14:39

International Safety at Sea Week organised by MPA opens Aug 30

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is organising the 8th run of the International Safety@Sea Week from 30 August to 1 September 2021. Organised annually by MPA for the international maritime community and top practitioners to discuss safety at sea issues and share best practices on maritime safety, this year’s Conference theme is “The Human and Technology Crossroads for Maritime Safety” and will be conducted virtually.



In conjunction with the International Safety@Sea Week, MPA is holding the 12th edition of the International Chemical and Oil Pollution Conference and Exhibition on 1 September. Themed “Embracing a New Era in Marine Environment Protection”, this flagship biennial event will be inviting industry professionals to discuss the evolving landscape of marine environmental protection and the complexities of incident management.



Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport, will deliver an opening address. This will be followed by keynote presentations by Mr Steen Lund, CEO of RightShip, and Mr Carsten Brix Ostenfeldt, INTERTANKO Council Member and Chief Operations Officer of Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Ltd, as well as a panel discussion.



MPA invites journalists to attend the International Safety@Sea Conference and the International Chemical and Oil Pollution Conference and Exhibition virtually. Registration is free for all sessions.