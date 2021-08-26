2021 August 26 12:10

Hyundai’s Ship-Building Division orders 8 × MAN B&W 8G95ME-LGIM engines in connection with the building of 8 × 16,000-teu container ships for A.P. Møller – Maersk

Hyundai’s Ship-Building Division, HHI-SBD, has ordered 8 × MAN B&W 8G95ME-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) engines in connection with the building of 8 × 16,000-teu container ships for A.P. Møller – Maersk, the global integrator of container logistics, according to the company's release.

Hyunda Engine & Machinery Division, HHI-EMD, will build the engines. The order contains an option for a further four engines with the first of the confirmed vessels due to enter service in Q1, 2024.

The new order closely follows that from July 2021 when MAN Energy Solutions won the order to supply the world’s first, low-speed, dual-fuel engine to run on methanol within the container segment – a MAN B&W 6G50ME-LGIM type built by HHI-EMD – to a 2,100-teu vessel also ordered at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard by A.P. Møller – Maersk.



MAN Energy Solutions states that its low-speed, dual-fuel references now exceed 466 units, with its ME-GI type recording over 1.8 million operating hours on LNG alone, while the ME-LGI platform has accumulated more than 110,000 dual-fuel running hours.

About the MAN B&W ME-LGIM engine

MAN Energy Solutions developed the ME-LGIM dual-fuel engine for operation on methanol, as well as conventional fuel. The engine is based on the company’s proven ME-series, with its approximately 5,000 engines in service, and works according to the Diesel principle. When operating on methanol, the ME-LGIM significantly reduces CO2, greenhouse-gas, particles, NOx and SOx emissions.

Additionally, any operational switch between methanol and other fuels is seamless. Tests on the engine, when running on methanol, have recorded the same or a slightly better efficiency compared to conventional, HFO-burning engines.

MAN developed the ME-LGI engine in response to interest from the shipping world in operating on alternatives to heavy fuel oil. Methanol carriers have already operated at sea for many years using the engine, and, as such, the ME-LGIM has a proven trackrecord offering great reliability in combination with high fuel-efficiency.