2021 August 25 17:06

Ocean Network Express opens a dedicated container depot in the Port of Hamburg

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE) and Universal Container Services GmbH (UCS) have strengthened their partnership by opening a dedicated ONE container depot in the port of Hamburg following the success of their dedicated ONE depot in Rotterdam, which opened in 2019. UCS is strategically located in the Port of Hamburg and is close to all main line terminals creating a flexible hub for empty containers, according to the company's release.

Meeting for the first time since the depot opened due to travel restrictions imposed by the covid pandemic, the new partners were finally able to celebrate together and took the time to discuss their environmental strategies and commitments to reducing carbon emissions. UCS are recognized as an environmental partner by the city of Hamburg after implementing many procedures to reduce their environmental impact and ONE who have achieved their ISO14001 certification in Marine operations in 2018 are now expanding their focus to obtain full ISO 140001 certification of their landside operations by December 2021.

The ONE depot, complete with an onsite repair shop, has a storage capacity of 4,000 TEU including 25 reefer plugs over an area of 60,000m². There are 3 reach stackers and 3 empty handlers in operation which ensures a fast turnaround of equipment. The depot also has fully automated gates and real time EDI connections offering advanced security and efficiencies for customers.