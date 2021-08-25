2021 August 25 13:58

Rosneft BOD recommends H1’21 dividends at RUB 18.03 per share

The total dividend payment to the Company's shareholders will amount to 191 bln rubles

On August 20, 2021, Rosneft Board of Directors held a regular meeting to consider issues related to extraordinary General shareholders meeting (EGM) of the Company.

According to the company’s press release, the Board of Directors resolved to call Rosneft EGM and hold it in the form of absentee voting on September 30, 2021. The deadline for finalizing the list of eligible participants of the Rosneft EGM is September 5, 2021 (COB).

The Board of Directors approved the EGM agenda regarding size, timing, and form of dividend payments for the first half of 2021.

The Board of Directors recommended the EGM to approve the dividend payment at 18.03 rubles per one ordinary share of the Company based on the first half of 2021 results, which will ensure allocation of 50% of IFRS net profit attributable to Rosneft shareholders, and to set October 11, 2021 as the date for preparing the list of persons eligible for the dividends. The total dividend payment to the Company's shareholders will amount to 191 bln rubles.