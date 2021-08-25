2021 August 25 10:36

Oboronlogistics takes part in Army 2021 Forum

Oboronlogistics tells about its participation in Army 2021 Forum.

On August 22, the VII International Military-Technical Forum "Army 2021" began its work in the Patriot Park. The forum events will last until August 28, 2021.



Delegations from 97 countries intend to visit the Army-2021. The exposition of the exhibition consists of more than 20 thousand samples of military and dual-use products, including from 12 foreign countries.



The stand of Oboronlogistics LLC No. 2D6 is located in Pavilion B. The interactive updated stand is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the company and tells about the services, its own fleet, the development of sea and air transportation, the possibilities of warehouse logistics.



The stand presents models of universal bulk carriers of Oboronlogistics LLC: Sparta, Sparta IV, Pizhma and the ferry Ambal.



The specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC are ready to answer any questions and discuss the possibilities and prospects of joint activities on existing and new projects.