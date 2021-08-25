2021 August 25 09:58

“K” Line Group introduces new full scale auto-logistics business in Peru

KAR Logistics Perú S.A.C. (KAR Peru), a 50-50 joint venture company between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) and Agencias Universales Perú S.A. (AGUNSA Peru), has started full scale automobile logistics business around Lima, Peru in June 2021, according to the company's release.

Although there was a temporary decrease in sales due to the COVID-19, we anticipate that automobile sales and imports will improve and expand in the medium to long term. In order to meet the increasing demand for services associated with the transportation of finished vehicles, KAR Peru will provide comprehensive logistics services for finished vehicles to importers and dealers.

In 2017, “K” Line established KAR Logistics S.A., a joint venture with local logistics company Agencias Universales S.A.( AGUNSA) which handles total logistics services in Chile(R1) and other South and Latin America, to start automobile logistics business in Chile.

By utilizing the experience and know-how gained in Chile, “K” Line established KAR Peru with AGUNSA Peru, a subsidiary of AGUNSA to expand “K” Line business in South and Latin America.

“K” Line Group places “Logistics Business” as a stable profit-making sector in its “Management Plan,”(R2) and by following this strategy, “K” Line is further enhancing its Automobile Logistics Business that is already in operation in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Chile. “K” Line will continue to make every effort and do its best for achieving maximum customer satisfaction by utilizing its many years of experience and know-how in sea transportation by Pure Car Carrier vessels.