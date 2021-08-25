2021 August 25 09:31

Oil market sees downward price correction

Oil prices fell by 0.56%-0.62%

As of August 25, 08:14 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.62% lower at $69.97 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for October delivery fell by 0.56% to $70.65 per barrel.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.56% to $67.16 a barrel.



Oil market sees downward price correction.