  • 2021 August 25 09:31

    Oil market sees downward price correction

    Oil prices fell by 0.56%-0.62%

    As of August 25, 08:14 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.62% lower at $69.97 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for October delivery fell by 0.56% to $70.65 per barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.56% to $67.16 a barrel.

2021 August 25

18:07 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:44 ABB to fit Tallink Megastar ferry with shore connection for emission-free port stays
17:06 Ocean Network Express opens a dedicated container depot in the Port of Hamburg
16:40 Damen to present its latest tug designs at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
16:22 Austal engages Australian-based DUG for environmentally friendly, High Performance Computing as a Service
14:37 NCSP Group hosts the Climate and Ecology month
13:58 Rosneft BOD recommends H1’21 dividends at RUB 18.03 per share
13:21 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts results for H1 2021
13:13 Stroytransgaz wins competition for Phase 2 of Bagayevsky hydrosystem project
12:07 China increases penalties for breaches of Safe Navigation from 1 September 2021
11:49 A.P. Moller - Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with 8 large ocean-going vessels to operate on carbon neutral methanol
11:44 Baltic Workboats delivers second Ferry 30 Hybrid ICE
11:02 Port of Gothenburg freight flows rise despite global disruptions
10:36 Oboronlogistics takes part in Army 2021 Forum
10:13 Karstensens Shipyard again selects Wärtsilä propulsion solutions for newbuild fishing vessels
09:59 USC to tell about its companies’ capabilities for dredging fleet modernization at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
09:58 “K” Line Group introduces new full scale auto-logistics business in Peru
09:31 Oil market sees downward price correction
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 24
09:07 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue driving up on Aug 25

2021 August 24

18:26 Boskalis posts results for H1 2021
18:03 Markus Blom appointed as Business Development Manager for ESL Shipping
17:39 Ventspils Freeport Authority launched environment clean-up project
17:16 BC Ferries announces the names of the newest Island Class ferries
16:32 Global Ports finalises inter-group merger
16:11 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe, Scandinavia and Baltic to Carribean and North Coast of South America
15:30 Port of Houston containers set new record in July 2021
14:47 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company stops coal handling from September
14:12 Kongsberg Digital adds VESPER by Vessel Performance Solutions to the Kognifai Marketplace
13:23 World’s largest floating wind farm built to ABS Class
12:51 Kalmar and DP World reinforce relationship with order for 81 terminal tractors for Jeddah South Container Terminal
12:31 MOL and Tata Steel explore GHG emissions reduction technologies to deploy an environment friendly bulk carrier
12:12 Petrolesport tranships the new high-speed Sapsan train from vessel to rail for the first time
11:59 Port of Tallinn will lead the establishing of the Baltic Sea green infrastructure hub in Estonia
11:39 Throughput of port Vyborg in 7M’2021 rose by 36% Y-o-Y
10:50 Equinor extends the contract for anchor handling vessel Normand Ferking
10:40 St Petersburg to host TRANSTEC 16th International Transport Corridors Forum on September 21-24
10:17 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
09:53 Russian President took part, via videoconference, in keel-laying ceremony for RF Navy’s new warships
09:35 Oil prices rise on decrease of COVID risks
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of August 23
08:12 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise firmly on Aug.24 after crude yesterday’s rebound

2021 August 23

18:14 Huntington Ingalls Industries сhristens amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale
17:59 Throughput of port Primorsk in 7M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
17:16 The Port of València, in the top 20 world connectivity
16:39 Capital Gas Ship Management takes delivery of LNG carrier ‘Adamastos’
16:16 Gasum wins framework agreement with the Finnish Government for maritime LNG supply
16:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,097 pmt as of August 20
15:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 7M’2021 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
14:57 MOL and MELTIN sign MoU to introduce remotely controlled robots in ocean shipping business
14:52 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 7M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
14:27 Review of icebreaking and support fleet of RS class to be presented at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
14:04 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 7M’2021
13:59 Port of Long Beach completes one of the most technologically advanced cargo facilities in the world
13:40 Ust-Luga based Multipurpose Reloading Complex enhances environment protection
12:43 Andrey Yaroslavtsev takes helm of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
11:38 Relocation of shipyard and port facilities from Saint-Petersburg center to affect competitiveness of USC products – Aleksey Rakhmanov
10:36 Dmitry Yerkov appointed as Managing Director of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port
10:11 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2021 climbed by 11.3% YoY
09:57 Multi-agency exercise to test Singapore’s ferry mishap readiness and response