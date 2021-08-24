  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 24 18:03

    Markus Blom appointed as Business Development Manager for ESL Shipping

    Markus Blom (b. 1985) has been appointed as Business Development Manager for ESL Shipping Ltd and AtoB@C Shipping AB effective from 1st of November 2021, ESL Shipping says in a press release. Markus has worked in the Group since 2020 as Agency Manager for Norra Skeppningsgruppen developing group’s ship agency services. Emelie Johansson will take over Markus Blom’s position as Agency Manager.

    “I am really excited to join one of the frontrunners in sustainable shipping in the Baltic region. The challenges for the industries we serve will provide great opportunities for growth within the green shipping sector and I think we are well prepared to meet the future demands of our customers”, Markus Blom says.

    “Markus has strong expertise in business development and he brings a positive injection to the daily work of our chartering and sales team”, comments Commercial Director Toni Rönnberg.

    Business Development Manager is a new position in the Group and Markus will work cross-border within the Commercial Department of the Group.

    ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic Sea region. We secure product and raw material transportation for the industry and energy production around the year, even under difficult weather conditions. We have been in business more than 70 years and are part of Aspo Plc.

Другие новости по темам: ESL Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 24

18:26 Boskalis posts results for H1 2021
18:03 Markus Blom appointed as Business Development Manager for ESL Shipping
17:39 Ventspils Freeport Authority launched environment clean-up project
17:16 BC Ferries announces the names of the newest Island Class ferries
16:32 Global Ports finalises inter-group merger
16:11 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe, Scandinavia and Baltic to Carribean and North Coast of South America
15:30 Port of Houston containers set new record in July 2021
14:47 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company stops coal handling from September
14:12 Kongsberg Digital adds VESPER by Vessel Performance Solutions to the Kognifai Marketplace
13:23 World’s largest floating wind farm built to ABS Class
12:51 Kalmar and DP World reinforce relationship with order for 81 terminal tractors for Jeddah South Container Terminal
12:31 MOL and Tata Steel explore GHG emissions reduction technologies to deploy an environment friendly bulk carrier
12:12 Petrolesport tranships the new high-speed Sapsan train from vessel to rail for the first time
11:59 Port of Tallinn will lead the establishing of the Baltic Sea green infrastructure hub in Estonia
11:39 Throughput of port Vyborg in 7M’2021 rose by 36% Y-o-Y
10:50 Equinor extends the contract for anchor handling vessel Normand Ferking
10:40 St Petersburg to host TRANSTEC 16th International Transport Corridors Forum on September 21-24
10:17 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
09:53 Russian President took part, via videoconference, in keel-laying ceremony for RF Navy’s new warships
09:35 Oil prices rise on decrease of COVID risks
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of August 23
08:12 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise firmly on Aug.24 after crude yesterday’s rebound

2021 August 23

18:14 Huntington Ingalls Industries сhristens amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale
17:59 Throughput of port Primorsk in 7M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
17:16 The Port of València, in the top 20 world connectivity
16:39 Capital Gas Ship Management takes delivery of LNG carrier ‘Adamastos’
16:16 Gasum wins framework agreement with the Finnish Government for maritime LNG supply
16:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,097 pmt as of August 20
15:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 7M’2021 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
14:57 MOL and MELTIN sign MoU to introduce remotely controlled robots in ocean shipping business
14:52 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 7M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
14:27 Review of icebreaking and support fleet of RS class to be presented at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
14:04 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 7M’2021
13:59 Port of Long Beach completes one of the most technologically advanced cargo facilities in the world
13:40 Ust-Luga based Multipurpose Reloading Complex enhances environment protection
12:43 Andrey Yaroslavtsev takes helm of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
11:38 Relocation of shipyard and port facilities from Saint-Petersburg center to affect competitiveness of USC products – Aleksey Rakhmanov
10:36 Dmitry Yerkov appointed as Managing Director of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port
10:11 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2021 climbed by 11.3% YoY
09:57 Multi-agency exercise to test Singapore’s ferry mishap readiness and response
09:50 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-July 2021 rose by 0.8%
09:32 Oil market sees upward price correction
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of August 20
08:45 MABUX: Downward trend prevails on global bunker market on Aug 23

2021 August 22

16:27 SCHOTTEL Canada partners with Seaspan Vancouver Drydock and McRae Electric to enhance service offering
15:47 Deltamarin signs design contracts with China Merchants Jinling shipyard for three Ro-Pax ship
14:11 Cooperation agreement between Wavefoil AS and I P Huse AS
13:29 Carnival Cruise Line sets sail from California
12:06 USCG searches for person in the water near Surprise Cove, Cochrane Bay
11:16 Seall, a marine technology company, expands with key global partner, Mackay Marine

2021 August 21

15:28 Port of Houston signs partnership agreement on ship channel dredging project
14:01 HHLA receives important funding for hydrogen project
13:41 USCG, partner agencies salvage sailboat after Thursday rescue
12:18 NQBP announces MOU for a feasibility study on green hydrogen
11:39 Grounding of wood-chip carrier Crimson Polaris off Hachinohe
10:57 Port of New Orleans and CLEANCOR sign MoU to bring environmentally friendly LNG fueling solutions to jurisdiction

2021 August 20

18:00 Solstad announces recycling of vessel
17:57 Valenciaport handles more than 3.2 million containers up to July 2021 and grows by 10%
17:45 Akhtubinsk Shipyard launches firefighting/rescue tugboat intended for Marine Rescue Service
17:24 DNV awards AiP to SHI for VLCC Fuel Ready design