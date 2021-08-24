2021 August 24 18:03

Markus Blom appointed as Business Development Manager for ESL Shipping

Markus Blom (b. 1985) has been appointed as Business Development Manager for ESL Shipping Ltd and AtoB@C Shipping AB effective from 1st of November 2021, ESL Shipping says in a press release. Markus has worked in the Group since 2020 as Agency Manager for Norra Skeppningsgruppen developing group’s ship agency services. Emelie Johansson will take over Markus Blom’s position as Agency Manager.

“I am really excited to join one of the frontrunners in sustainable shipping in the Baltic region. The challenges for the industries we serve will provide great opportunities for growth within the green shipping sector and I think we are well prepared to meet the future demands of our customers”, Markus Blom says.

“Markus has strong expertise in business development and he brings a positive injection to the daily work of our chartering and sales team”, comments Commercial Director Toni Rönnberg.

Business Development Manager is a new position in the Group and Markus will work cross-border within the Commercial Department of the Group.

