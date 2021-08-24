2021 August 24 17:16

BC Ferries announces the names of the newest Island Class ferries

BC Ferries revealed the names of its third and fourth Island Class ferries at a special naming ceremony at Victoria’s Point Hope Maritime. Island Nagalis and Island K’ulut’a are the newest vessels to enter the fleet, allowing two-ship service to begin on the Campbell River – Quadra Island route in 2022, according to the company's release.

BC Ferries selected the names following a community engagement process. The names celebrate the important connection to some of the coastal communities the ferries will serve. In both Kwak̓wala and Lik̓wala, two of the Kwakwaka’wakw dialects, Nagalis means “dawn on the land” and K’ulut’a is the name for Porpoise. Today’s ceremony began with a few words from BC Ferries, representatives from We Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum nations, and dignitaries, followed by the unveiling of the ships’ names and the christening of the hulls.

In keeping with maritime tradition, BC Ferries selected sponsors for each of the ships. These roles are important – each sponsor bestows the ship with good luck and protection for all those who travel on them. Each ship has a community sponsor and a sponsor from the BC Ferries family. In recognition of her achievement and service with BC Ferries, Fleet Strategic Planning Manager Joanne Doyle christened Island Nagalis along with Lorraine Henderson from Wei Wai Kum First Nation representing the community. June Johnson from We Wai Kai Nation joined BC Ferries’ Crewing Advisor Jennifer Thacker to christen Island K’ulut’a.



Island Class ferries have the capacity to carry 47 vehicles and up to 400 passengers and crew. They are battery equipped ships designed for future full electric operation. The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding becomes available in B.C. From the exterior details to the engines, the design of the new vessels reduces underwater radiated noise, lowers emissions and improves customer service.

BC Ferries looks forward to welcoming these ships into service in 2022.