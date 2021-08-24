2021 August 24 14:47

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company stops coal handling from September

Image source: Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company

The terminal will focus on container handling

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (“VSC”), a Global Ports Group company, says it will stop handling coal from September 2021. According to the stevedore’s press center, the terminal will concentrate on more environmentally friendly activity – handling of container cargoes.



“In the first half of 2021, container handling at Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company rose by 18% and the growth potential has not been exhausted. The decision to stop coal handling will let the terminal decrease environmental footprint and use the most of the growing demand for handling of containerized cargo”, said Albert Likholet, General Director of Global Ports Group.



According to Ilya Dolgy, Managing Director of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company LLC, “rejection of coal handling will allow for more efficient use of the terminal resources for handling of our key cargo”.



VSC has already notified its clients of coal handling termination. By the end of September, all accumulated coal is to be sent to consumers following which dust protection screens and equipment will be dismantled and the facilities will be converted for storing containers.



In the first half of 2021, the terminal handled 925,000 tonnes of coal.



Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company is part of the container terminals chain of the Global Ports Group, a leading operator of sea container terminals in Russia. VSC operates in Vostochny Port and is among the largest container terminals in the Russian Far East, and the starting point of the Trans-Siberian Railroad. The terminal’s annual capacity is 650,000 TEUs.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container volumes.

Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operates a global network of 75 terminals worldwide. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).