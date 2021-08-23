2021 August 23 10:36

Dmitry Yerkov appointed as Managing Director of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port

Image source: Tuapse Sea Commercial Port

On 21 August 2021, Dmitry Yerkov was appointed as Managing Director of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC, says press center of the stevedoring company.

Dmitry Yerkov is a graduate of Sevastopol Instrument Engineering Institute and Moscow All-Union Extra-Mural Institute of Economics.

Between 1994 and 1995, Dmitry Yerkov was working at Kuban River Shipping Company. Between 1995 and 1998 - Senior Specialist, Head of Currency Sector at Sberbank of Russia. In 1998-2004, was employed by Temryuk Seaport Administration. In 2004-2007, Director and Deputy Director of FSUE Rosmorport’s Taman Branch. From 2008 – Deputy Managing Director - Financial Director of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port.

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port (TCSP Group) is the major terminal operator at the Port of Tuapse, one of Russia’s largest ports. The fleet of TCSP’s cargo handling equipment numbers 27 portal cranes with capacity of 10 to 124 tonnes, 65 loaders and bulldozers. In 2020, the company handled 14.9 million tonnes of cargo, up 6%, year-on-year.

Port One is a holding integrating Russia’s leading stevedore and logistic companies. Port One comprises Transportation Assets Management LLC, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC, Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC, Universal Forwarder LLC, Universal Forwarding Company Ltd, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC and TK Convey Plus JSC.

The Group’s specialized and universal stevedores handle a wide range of cargo including Ro-Ro, liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo, general and oversize cargo.