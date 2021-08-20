  The version for the print
    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard commences construction of new RSD59 series

    The keel-laying ceremony was held for the first ship ordered by STLC-Finance

    On 20 August 2021, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) kicked off the construction of a new series of RSD59 ships, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the ceremony.
     
    “Thanks to introduction of a production system and excellent organization of labour the Nizhny Novgorod shipbuilders succeeded in reduction of shipbuilding period with the ship on the stocks. That let them build more dry cargo carriers while decreasing their cost, ensuring perfect quality and preventing the delays”, Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of USC, said at the keel-laying ceremony.

    According to Krasnoye Sormovo General Director Mikhail Pershin, “this order will ensure full loading of the company’s facilities for the near time”.

    He emphasized that construction time had been reduced from 9 to 6 months with simultaneous construction of 10 ships possible at Krasnoye Sormovo today.

    All in all, Krasnoye Sormovo has built 29 ships of Project RSD59 starting from 2017 which is a record high result for Russian shipyards. In July 2021, Krasnoye Sormovo delivered the Leonid Pestrikov, the Nikolai Leonov, the Alfa Gelios and the Alfa Hermes to Alfa LLC.

    Ships of Project RSD59 are intended for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

    In the beginning of June 2021, STLC-Finance LLC, a subsidiary of State Transport Leasing Company signed a contract with Krasnoye Sormovo on construction of a series of 11 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59.

    Previous contracts between STLC and Krasnoye Sormovo provided for construction of 36 ships with a total value of RUB 33.25 billion. The new series of RSD59 ships will be the fifth one built in the framework of cooperation between Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    The State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is Russia’s largest player in the lease market. It leases out aircraft, vessels, rail transport, road vehicles and special equipment to domestic transport enterprises and invests in the development of Russia's transport infrastructure. The company's sole shareholder is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Transport. GTLK holds double-B ratings from Fitch Ratings и Moody’s agencies and an A+(RU) national rating from ACRA. As of 31 December 2020, leasing portfolio of GTLK totals RUB 981 billion.

    STLC holds leadership in the segment of water transport leasing in Russia with the market share as high as 70% (in 2020 according to Expert RA). The company’s activities support domestic shipbuilding and modernization of Russian ships as well as the development of passenger transportation by inland water ways. As of 1 May 2021, the fleet of STLC numbered 172 ships of various types with investments in the industry having totaled RUB 282 billion.

