2021 August 18 17:05

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from September 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From Indian ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To all North European & Mediterranean ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: From September 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) but not beyond September 14th, 2021